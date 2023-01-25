ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – news: Bryan Kohberger attorney’s ties to victim’s family raise conflict of interest concerns

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMfB_0kQRKMTU00

Concerns about a possible conflict of interest have arisen in the Idaho murders case after it emerged that Bryan Kohberger ’s attorney previously represented a family member of slain student Xana Kernodle.

Court documents, filed on 5 January, show public defender Anne Taylor withdrew from representing Kernodle’s mother. Ms Taylor is now representing Mr Kohberger as he faces the death penalty for the stabbing murders of Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and two roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, Idaho .

It has also emerged that Mr Kohberger sent a gushing email to a local police chief months before he allegedly murdered the four students.

The 28-year-old PhD student applied for a research assistant position in public safety with the Pullman Police Department in Washington in early 2022 and was interviewed by Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins for the position.

After the 12 April meeting, Mr Kohberger sent an email to the police chief saying it was “a great pleasure to meet with you”.

It is unclear if Mr Kohberger was offered the position, which was due to start in August.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Courtroom Conflict: Lawyer For Accused Idaho Killer Represented Troubled Mother Of Murder Victim Before Quadruple Homicide Case

The court-appointed attorney defending accused Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger once represented the troubled mother of one of his four victims in court — possibly setting the stage for a dramatic pre-trial conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.Anne C. Taylor, the head of the Kootenai County Public Defender's Office, withdrew from low-profile drug possession case on January 5, 2023 — the same day she stood alongside Kohberger during his first court appearance on four counts of murder in neighboring Latah County, according to the Idaho Statesman.As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen,...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch

(NewsNation) — Cara Northington is facing the harsh reality that the person she trusted most has now dropped her case — to represent the accused killer of her daughter Xana Kernodle. The court-appointed defense attorney for Bryan Kohberger previously represented Northington before switching to take his case, according...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
PULLMAN, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy