The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
KGW
Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland
Portland police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car Tuesday night in Southeast Portland. The pedestrian died despite life-saving efforts by paramedics.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
KGW
Man found shot and killed in vehicle in north Portland
Portland police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street on Jan. 26. No suspects have been arrested.
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
KATU.com
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
kptv.com
Police identify victim in SE Portland murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
KATU.com
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
Suspected impaired driver, passengers injured after crashing into creek
Four people, including the driver who is accused of driving while impaired, crashed down an embankment and into Boulder Creek Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Driver crashes car with 4 people into Boulder Creek, police rescue 2 trapped inside
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — A possibly-intoxicated driver crashed his car into Boulder Creek Wednesday night, prompting a rescue of the people stranded inside the vehicle, said Clark County Sheriff's Office police. On January 25, shortly before midnight, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and other rescue agencies arrived at the scene...
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
Man faces charges in deadly Portland shooting from 2011
A man is facing murder charges in connection to a decades-old cold case in Portland.
KATU.com
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
KATU.com
Man hurt in Cowlitz County ATV crash flown to the hospital
A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his ATV on a property outside of Longview, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road. Officials said the 61-year-old ATV rider was wearing a helmet at the time.
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
Woman awarded $1 million after racial discrimination at Tanasbourne gas station
A woman attempting to fuel up her car in Hillsboro nearly three years ago was awarded $1 million by a jury this week after she alleged a gas station worker discriminated against her.
KATU.com
Downtown Portland foot traffic still 60% of pre-pandemic levels, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland has only 60% of the foot traffic seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Portland Business Alliance found, as the Rose City trails other cities in the recovery process. Despite that fact, Portland did see a more than 25% growth in...
