salestechstar.com

Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success

With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
ffnews.com

Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses

Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
ffnews.com

International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru

AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
zobuz.com

Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short Term

Today the crypto market is as large as ever before, and the unprecedented flow of resources in the market is taking the virtual currency to new highs. A wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including the perennially popular Ethereum and Bitcoin and the rapidly expanding Tether and Dogecoin, are taking over the finance sector in the electronic era.
Building Design & Construction

Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations

Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
fintechnexus.com

Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community

Fintechs have had the upper hand when it comes to digital customer service. Digitally native, “customer-centric” financial apps have met consumers in their digital revolution, utilizing innovative technology such as AI and active social media presence to improve their service. Although slightly slow on the uptake, traditional institutions...
theblock.co

Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million

Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
wdfxfox34.com

PEO vs EOR: Which Solution Meets Your Needs?

Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/peo-vs-eor Building a global workforce requires your global HR team to be experts in complex international tax and labor laws, along with handling global HR tasks – such as global payroll and global benefits. This can become a large financial investment that demands countless hours of ongoing administration. Thankfully, there are ways to take some of the burden off your shoulders.
investing.com

Canoo signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia

© Reuters. Canoo (GOEV) signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) announced Wednesday that the advanced mobility company has signed an exclusive agreement with GCC Olayan, a leading multi-national subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Company. The agreement covers the sale, service, and distribution of Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia.
programminginsider.com

The Role of Storytelling in Branding

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. This post discusses the importance of storytelling in branding and explains how it can create a meaningful connection with customers. The Importance of Storytelling. Storytelling is important because it allows companies to personalise their brands and promote values and beliefs...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains

A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
aiexpress.io

How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment

Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
salestechstar.com

SugarCRM Named CRM Suite – Midmarket – New Version Finalist in the Stevie 2023 Sales & Customer Service Awards

Sugar Named a Stevie Finalist for Two Years Back-to-Back, Winning Gold Honors in 2022. SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been named a finalist for a Stevie Award in the “CRM Suite – Midmarket, New Version” category in the 17th annual Sales & Customer Service Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.
jguru.com

Traditional Gambling Establishment – Advantages and Features

Traditional gambling establishments have a longer history than online casinos. They gained particular popularity in the 20th century in the USA and Europe. However, due to rapidly growing incomes, and not always with the help of a legal method, many countries have banned the activity of casinos. In addition, for a long time, only people from high society could afford to visit such establishments. What are the advantages of a casino?
crowdfundinsider.com

Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs

We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
salestechstar.com

Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare Announces Major Software Update To Platform

Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare is pleased to announce a major software update to its platform for health care practices, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve efficiency for receptionists. The update includes several new features that focus on kiosk customizability, such as displaying the name of the receptionist on the kiosk screen, a dynamic waiting room that provides information while visitors are being connected to a receptionist, and a mute button to ensure that private information is not inadvertently shared by the receptionist through the platform.

