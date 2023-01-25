Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
I made nearly $300 in 3 weeks after putting a vending machine in my hair salon. Here's my advice on choosing a machine, where to place it, and which items to stock.
Last year, Bri Bucks purchased a snack-and-drink vending machine to put in her salon in hope of reaping some passive income.
Freelance Skills to Learn and Earn Income from Home
Being a mom is no easy job, and the hustle can be overwhelming at times. On top of that, many moms these days are looking for ways to make extra money or launch side careers to provide financial security.
ffnews.com
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses
Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
Woman Uses Leftover Wood From Stair Remodel and IKEA Bracket To Create Gorgeous Shelves
Everything matches so nicely!
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
zobuz.com
Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short Term
Today the crypto market is as large as ever before, and the unprecedented flow of resources in the market is taking the virtual currency to new highs. A wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including the perennially popular Ethereum and Bitcoin and the rapidly expanding Tether and Dogecoin, are taking over the finance sector in the electronic era.
Building Design & Construction
Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations
Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
fintechnexus.com
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community
Fintechs have had the upper hand when it comes to digital customer service. Digitally native, “customer-centric” financial apps have met consumers in their digital revolution, utilizing innovative technology such as AI and active social media presence to improve their service. Although slightly slow on the uptake, traditional institutions...
theblock.co
Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million
Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
wdfxfox34.com
PEO vs EOR: Which Solution Meets Your Needs?
Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/peo-vs-eor Building a global workforce requires your global HR team to be experts in complex international tax and labor laws, along with handling global HR tasks – such as global payroll and global benefits. This can become a large financial investment that demands countless hours of ongoing administration. Thankfully, there are ways to take some of the burden off your shoulders.
investing.com
Canoo signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia
© Reuters. Canoo (GOEV) signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) announced Wednesday that the advanced mobility company has signed an exclusive agreement with GCC Olayan, a leading multi-national subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Company. The agreement covers the sale, service, and distribution of Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia.
programminginsider.com
The Role of Storytelling in Branding
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. This post discusses the importance of storytelling in branding and explains how it can create a meaningful connection with customers. The Importance of Storytelling. Storytelling is important because it allows companies to personalise their brands and promote values and beliefs...
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
SJW Robotics Raises $2M as It Eyes Launch of Autonomous Robotic Restaurants This Spring
SJW Robotics, a maker of autonomous robotic restaurants, has raised a $2 million seed funding round, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The Canadian startup’s newest round includes investments from Alley Robotic Ventures and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Company CEO and cofounder Nipun Sharma told The Spoon...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Named CRM Suite – Midmarket – New Version Finalist in the Stevie 2023 Sales & Customer Service Awards
Sugar Named a Stevie Finalist for Two Years Back-to-Back, Winning Gold Honors in 2022. SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been named a finalist for a Stevie Award in the “CRM Suite – Midmarket, New Version” category in the 17th annual Sales & Customer Service Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.
jguru.com
Traditional Gambling Establishment – Advantages and Features
Traditional gambling establishments have a longer history than online casinos. They gained particular popularity in the 20th century in the USA and Europe. However, due to rapidly growing incomes, and not always with the help of a legal method, many countries have banned the activity of casinos. In addition, for a long time, only people from high society could afford to visit such establishments. What are the advantages of a casino?
crowdfundinsider.com
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
salestechstar.com
Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare Announces Major Software Update To Platform
Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare is pleased to announce a major software update to its platform for health care practices, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve efficiency for receptionists. The update includes several new features that focus on kiosk customizability, such as displaying the name of the receptionist on the kiosk screen, a dynamic waiting room that provides information while visitors are being connected to a receptionist, and a mute button to ensure that private information is not inadvertently shared by the receptionist through the platform.
