Seacats finish strong at McCook Triangular
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff-Gering Seacats continue their strong season with during a triangular against McCook and North Platte. Seacat Boys took first place in the triangular scoring 87 points. Seacat Girls took third place scoring 68 points a couple points behind second place McCook. Several swimmers ended the...
New site hosts for Girls State Golf Championship
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR the following communities to host the 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships:
Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff
Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
Historic building rejuvenated into multi-business hub
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multi-business historic building in Downtown Scottsbluff is set to draw more traffic into the area. Powerhouse Social, a “fresh spin on a pub classic”, is set to be managed by local chef Sam Rodriguez with much of an anticipated wait. The first floor will...
Community comes together for a good cause
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska held its annual Radiothon fundraiser. Volunteers answered the phone at Main Street Market and local radio stations had United Way partner agencies speaking throughout the day including ways you could win gift cards. Volunteers answered the phones from 7:00am-6:00pm on January...
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup (1958 - 2023)
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup, 64, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Cremation was held and services will be held at a later date by the family. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Wanda Elaine (Jewell) and William Mackovich,...
Old West Balloon Fest to feature new event in 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, - The Old West Balloon Fest in Scottsbluff and Gering announced Monday a new event will begin the annual festival Aug. 7-12. A "Kids Balloon Camp" will teach children, ages 5-13 years-old about the aspects of hot air ballooning. The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. each day on Aug. 7-9.
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter, schools delay classes Thursday
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
Nebraska troopers find weapon, meth, over 300 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNOP) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball County, including the discovery of over 300 pounds of suspected marijuana. Troopers observed a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 with apparent vehicle trouble near mile marker 8 in...
Snow removal a calculated effort
SIDNEY -- Sidney and much of the Panhandle was hit with three consecutive snow storms, resulting in big challenges for street maintenance departments. The Sidney street department attacks snow removal in three stages: emergency snow routes, secondary streets and residential streets. Street Superintendent Hank Radtke said Monday the snow routes...
Dawes, Sioux County 911 center admin. lines undergoing maintenance
The Dawes Sioux county 911 center administration lines will be undergoing maintenance tonight. The administrative lines will be down for an unknown amount of time between midnight and 4 A M overnight. 911 lines should remain unaffected. Call our normal number in the event you need to reach us at...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
