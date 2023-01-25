Read full article on original website
Related
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB
Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
Thieves targeting job seekers with false ads and websites
If you're in the market for a new job take extra precautions if you apply online. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning job hunters that thieves are hunting for them.
60% of People Now Prefer Banking on Mobile Apps — 7 Reasons They Love It
The majority of Americans no longer do their banking in person. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans prefer to bank via a mobile app, compared to 22% who prefer to bank online via a...
AOL Corp
Updated Social Security Website: Its 10 Most Useful Tools for 2023
Those visiting the Social Security site (SSA.gov) for the first time in a while may notice that things look a bit different than before. The homepage touts a fresh look and new interactive features designed to help users navigate the site more efficiently. Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is...
FTC warns of job scams amid recent layoffs in tech and other industries
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday issued an alert to consumers to be wary of job scams amid recent layoffs in tech and other sectors.
u.today
Robinhood’s Twitter Account Hacked to Promote Scam Token on BNB Chain
The official Twitter account of the commission-free trading app Robinhood has been hacked to promote a scam token called $RBH on BNB Chain. The cryptocurrency was available for $0.0005 a pop, according to the announcement made by the hacker. Of course, the BNB Chain-based token is just a honeypot scam,...
NASDAQ
Hackers Use Twitter to Promote Fake Robinhood Crypto
Hackers used the social media accounts of online stock and crypto broker Robinhood to promote a scam token on Wednesday. Fraudsters used a now-deleted post to promote a supposedly new Robinhood token. They offered Robinhood followers the opportunity to be among the first to buy its RBH token at a starting price of $0.0005.
TechCrunch
A network of knockoff apparel stores exposed 330,000 customer credit cards
Since January 6, a database containing hundreds of thousands of unencrypted credit card numbers and corresponding cardholders’ information was spilling onto the open web. At the time it was pulled offline on Tuesday, the database had about 330,000 credit card numbers, cardholder names, and full billing addresses — and rising in real-time as customers placed new orders. The data contained all the information that a criminal would need to make fraudulent transactions and purchases using a cardholder’s information.
Comments / 0