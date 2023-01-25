ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Kansas State Collegian

K-State women’s basketball falls short of an 18-point comeback

Kansas State falls to 13-8 (3-5) after a hard 82-74 loss to Oklahoma State. K-State has fallen to its third loss in away games during conference play. From the opening tip, K-State found themselves stumbling to start, falling to a quick 5-0 deficit and shooting 33.5% to OSU’s 55%. The Cowgirls were able to control the pace and run the floor in the first half, scoring 12 fast break points in the first half.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

This Week In History (2022): Lee makes college basketball history

On Jan. 23, 2022, a little over 4,000 people arrived at Bramlage Coliseum to watch a women’s basketball game between two longtime rivals — the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. A few hours later, the crowd dispersed, likely amazed at what they just saw. No, it...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire

Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Life hacks for college in Manhattan

Throughout my years at Kansas State, I’ve picked up some Manhattan life hacks that have changed the way I live my college life. Here are my tips to make your time here more meaningful and fun — for seasoned and rookie Wildcats alike. Buy a film camera or...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Local beer brewed with donuts to sell exclusively in Manhattan

The malty aroma of freshly brewed beer and the sweet smell of baked donuts are familiar to many Manhattan residents who frequent Aggieville and Poyntz. To many locals, beer and donuts may not sound immediately compatible, but perhaps it is time to reconsider. Manhattan Brewing Company and Varsity Donuts, both locally owned, are pushing culinary limits by combining their expertise to craft a maple bacon donut-flavored beer.
MANHATTAN, KS

