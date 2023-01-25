Kansas State falls to 13-8 (3-5) after a hard 82-74 loss to Oklahoma State. K-State has fallen to its third loss in away games during conference play. From the opening tip, K-State found themselves stumbling to start, falling to a quick 5-0 deficit and shooting 33.5% to OSU’s 55%. The Cowgirls were able to control the pace and run the floor in the first half, scoring 12 fast break points in the first half.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO