Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit
A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
NJ Spotlight News: January 27, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike. Trenton and Newark join Camden in opting out. Ensuring education...
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
Action urged to bring ashore power generated by wind farms
With dozens of offshore wind projects in the pipeline across the nation, federal agencies, states and power-grid operators need immediately to begin collaboratively planning on how to bring the electricity ashore, according to a new study. The Brattle Group study found numerous benefits from proactively planning for the transmission of...
How should NJ network of mobile crisis response teams work?
The teams will be sent out to help callers to the 988 emergency hotline. For Juliet Hyndman of Warren County, the need for a better system to respond to mental health emergencies is an issue that hits close to home. A family member lives with bipolar disorder and has been...
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say
Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
Public welcomes plan to stop mixing sewage with stormwater
New DEP plans will require wastewater plants to cut flows during rainstorms. When her local wastewater system overflows during heavy rains, Hailey Benson has endured years of sewage flooding into her basement. And now she’s glad the utility is finally required to fix it. Benson, a resident of North...
Murphy postpones public hearings on state’s new Energy Master Plan
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday unexpectedly shelved public hearings slated to begin this week on the state’s Energy Master Plan, adding to the uncertainty about his ambitious clean-energy agenda as it moves forward. In a press release issued by his office, the governor announced stakeholder meetings that were to...
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey
Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
NJ invests in nature to fight the effects of climate change
DEP pays $24.3 million for planting trees, restoring marshes, defending coastlines. Planting trees on city streets, restoring coastal marshes and building defenses against rising seas are among the nature-based responses New Jersey is now investing in to fight the effects of climate change. Grants totaling $24.3 million to help local...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate
Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
Proposal to raise mandatory retirement age for NJ judges panned by bar association president
Sen. Shirley Turner moves to raise the retirement age from 70 to 75. To ease a historic shortage of judges in New Jersey, a New Jersey state senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75. Sen. Shirley Turner proposed the bill in December. She said...
Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses
Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
