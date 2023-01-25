ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit

A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools

The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
NJ Spotlight News: January 27, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike. Trenton and Newark join Camden in opting out. Ensuring education...
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?

Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success

Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
Action urged to bring ashore power generated by wind farms

With dozens of offshore wind projects in the pipeline across the nation, federal agencies, states and power-grid operators need immediately to begin collaboratively planning on how to bring the electricity ashore, according to a new study. The Brattle Group study found numerous benefits from proactively planning for the transmission of...
$350M

Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say

Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey

Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
NJ invests in nature to fight the effects of climate change

DEP pays $24.3 million for planting trees, restoring marshes, defending coastlines. Planting trees on city streets, restoring coastal marshes and building defenses against rising seas are among the nature-based responses New Jersey is now investing in to fight the effects of climate change. Grants totaling $24.3 million to help local...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty

New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate

Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses

Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
