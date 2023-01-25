Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: An argument for same-day voter registration in New Jersey
Same-day voter registration disproportionately increases turnout among younger voters. Last month, the nation saw young voters in Georgia push U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, over the finish line to victory. It wasn’t the first time Georgia’s 18- to 24-year-old voters flexed their muscles. Strong turnout among young voters, especially young voters of color, was crucial to the runoff wins of Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock in January 2021, which gave Democrats the majority in the upper chamber.
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say
Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
NJ Spotlight News: January 25, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Annual count of homeless population in NJ takes place. Essex County holds Project Homeless Connect in conjunction with NJ Counts. Getting...
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit
A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate
Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
NJ takes another step to refinance debt
A debt-refinancing plan projected to save nearly $100 million for the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund won final approval from a key legislative oversight panel Monday. A 6–0 vote by members of the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee gives Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration the authority to refinance more than $1 billion in existing trust fund debt within the next several months.
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
On Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary, protesters vow to fight on
They promise aid and sanctuary to people who cannot get an abortion in other states. People rallied at the State House Monday in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down abortion rights in June, the mission for these protesters has changed. Now they’re vowing to preserve abortion health care, which is protected by New Jersey law, and to offer aid and sanctuary to people who can no longer get an abortion in other states.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back
Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
Murphy postpones public hearings on state’s new Energy Master Plan
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday unexpectedly shelved public hearings slated to begin this week on the state’s Energy Master Plan, adding to the uncertainty about his ambitious clean-energy agenda as it moves forward. In a press release issued by his office, the governor announced stakeholder meetings that were to...
How should NJ network of mobile crisis response teams work?
The teams will be sent out to help callers to the 988 emergency hotline. For Juliet Hyndman of Warren County, the need for a better system to respond to mental health emergencies is an issue that hits close to home. A family member lives with bipolar disorder and has been...
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
David Sciarra to retire from Education Law Center after 26 years
In March, education advocate David Sciarra will step down as head of New Jersey’s Education Law Center after 26 years at the helm. As a civil rights attorney, Sciarra litigated cases on everything from affordable housing to homelessness. He championed education rights for low-income students and students of color, securing groundbreaking requirements from the New Jersey Supreme Court on school funding in the landmark Abbott v. Burke case.
Op-Ed: Create a climate change for media misinformation
Gov. Murphy’s law requiring public schools to teach media literacy is a good start, but thorough and thoughtful implementation is equally critical. Although the tidal wave of misinformation continues unabated, the new year already has seen one ray of hope. In early January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the first-in-the-nation law that requires public schools to teach media literacy at all grade levels — K-12. Murphy noted in his signing statement, “Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of misinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse. It is our responsibility to ensure our nation’s future leaders are equipped with the tools necessary to identify fact from fiction.”
