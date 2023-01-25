They promise aid and sanctuary to people who cannot get an abortion in other states. People rallied at the State House Monday in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down abortion rights in June, the mission for these protesters has changed. Now they’re vowing to preserve abortion health care, which is protected by New Jersey law, and to offer aid and sanctuary to people who can no longer get an abortion in other states.

