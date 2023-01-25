Read full article on original website
Related
Economic challenges stack up for offshore wind
PSEG has agreed to sell its stake in New Jersey’s initial offshore wind project to Ørsted, a step that likely will fuel questions about the emerging industry’s economic prospects. Meanwhile, the director of the state Division of Rate Counsel is urging officials to scale back a third...
Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail
Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
Environmentalists disagree over cause of whale strandings
Some blame offshore wind development activities, others say no evidence of cause. The recent string of dead whales washing up on the Jersey Shore is pitting environmentalists against one another. Opponents of offshore wind development are blaming the industry for the deaths, calling on the Biden administration to step in and halt development projects.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0