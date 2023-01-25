ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
FOX Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates

Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
COLORADO STATE
PIX11

Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rolen sat with his son in the parking lot outside Indiana’s Bloomington South High School in 2018, waiting to coach grade schoolers in basketball and listening on the radio for results of his first appearance on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot. “‘Dad, I think you’re getting in,’” Rolen recalled 10-year-old […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9NEWS

Todd Helton narrowly misses Hall of Fame election

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — "Maybe next year" is an all too common lament for Colorado Rockies fans. It now has an added meaning. Maybe next year will be the year Todd Helton gets his call to join the Baseball Hall of Fame. Vying to become just the second Colorado Rockies...
DENVER, CO
milb.com

Looking Back at Scott Rolen's Time with the R-Phils

(Reading, PA) - Before Tuesday night's Hall of Fame announcement, the resume for Scott Rolen was already an impressive one. Seven-time All Star, Rookie of the Year, World Champion, eight-time Gold Glove winner and now soon to be enshrined in Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame. Rolen was the lone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story. […] The post Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals Adam Wainwright’s heartfelt reaction to being on Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Adam Wainwright has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2005. However, up to this point in his career, Wainwright had never pitched in the World Baseball Classic. That will change in 2023 as Wainwright is a member of Team USA for the WBC. The Cardinals’ pitcher couldn’t stop gushing about his newfound opportunity. Wainwright […] The post Cardinals Adam Wainwright’s heartfelt reaction to being on Team USA in World Baseball Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox56news.com

Todd Helton Shares Thoughts on Hall of Fame Snub

He barely missed the cut this time around. Longtime Rockies second baseman Todd Helton didn’t try to hide his disappointment after narrowly missing out on being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “I’m disappointed, but it’s something I can’t control,” Helton told MLB.com after voting results were...
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Hall Of Fame Announces New Inductee

Major League Baseball writers have been voting for the past couple of months on who they believe should be inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Today, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, we finally got the results on who will be elected to Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade

When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager

The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, as the organization has hired longtime Atlanta Braves scouting executive Dana Brown, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. In a statement, Astros owner Jim Crane said the following, “We are excited to have Dana join our organization. He brings championship caliber experience to our team and […] The post Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Max Muncy’s loyal Dodgers message will make fans love him even more

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has been one of the team’s most consistent power bats since his arrival in 2018. And although he’s struggled to hit for average across the last few seasons, Muncy is truly hoping he can remain with the Dodgers until it’s all said and done for him in the big […] The post Max Muncy’s loyal Dodgers message will make fans love him even more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
