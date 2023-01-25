Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Looking ahead at Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement Tuesday was a celebration of third base, and it could be more of the
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
NASCAR Two-Time Champ Doesn’t Mince Words and Believes Jimmie Johnson Shouldn’t Be Eligible for Hall of Fame in 2024
Jimmie Johnson is eligible to go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024. A two-time NASCAR champion believes the seven-time champ shouldn't get inducted then. The post NASCAR Two-Time Champ Doesn’t Mince Words and Believes Jimmie Johnson Shouldn’t Be Eligible for Hall of Fame in 2024 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Baseball Hall of Fame 2023 full results: Scott Rolen joins Fred McGriff in Cooperstown Class of 2023
Just one player will be joining Fred McGriff in this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class: Third baseman Scott Rolen, who played 17 seasons for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds. Rolen earned his spot with 76.3 percent of the vote, clearing the 75 percent threshold by just five...
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
Jeff Kent displeased with Hall of Fame voting process
Jeff Kent came up empty in his 10th and final appearance on the writers’ ballot for entry into the Baseball
Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rolen sat with his son in the parking lot outside Indiana’s Bloomington South High School in 2018, waiting to coach grade schoolers in basketball and listening on the radio for results of his first appearance on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot. “‘Dad, I think you’re getting in,’” Rolen recalled 10-year-old […]
Todd Helton, former Tennessee Vols star, falls short of Baseball Hall of Fame election
Former Tennessee Vols star Todd Helton didn’t hear the call from Cooperstown on Tuesday, falling just short of an election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Helton, a Knoxville Central graduate, is halfway through his 10 years of eligibility. But this was the closest he had come. A candidate must appear on at...
Todd Helton narrowly misses Hall of Fame election
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — "Maybe next year" is an all too common lament for Colorado Rockies fans. It now has an added meaning. Maybe next year will be the year Todd Helton gets his call to join the Baseball Hall of Fame. Vying to become just the second Colorado Rockies...
WCVB
Red Sox great Manny Ramirez gains votes, still far short of Hall of Fame
BOSTON — Manny Ramirez,a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer who helped the club win two World Series titles, will have to wait another year to earn entry into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) announced Tuesday that...
milb.com
Looking Back at Scott Rolen's Time with the R-Phils
(Reading, PA) - Before Tuesday night's Hall of Fame announcement, the resume for Scott Rolen was already an impressive one. Seven-time All Star, Rookie of the Year, World Champion, eight-time Gold Glove winner and now soon to be enshrined in Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame. Rolen was the lone...
