ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dating app background and ID checks being considered in bid to fight abuse

By Tamsin Rose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJrsg_0kQRGfTh00
Dating app generic on phone screen Photograph: Tero Vesalainen/Alamy

Background checks and ID verification systems in dating apps are among the measures being considered as governments around the country grapple with how to keep people safe while they are looking for love online.

The strategies were discussed by ministers, victim-survivors, authorities and technology companies as part of national dating app roundtable talks in Sydney on Wednesday.

The federal communications minister, Michelle Rowland, said it was an “important first step”, flagging discussion of possible longer-term changes like background checks for dating app users.

“None of us underestimate the complex issues around privacy, user safety, data collection and management that are involved,” she said.

“There’s no one law that is going to fix this issue.”

“Many instances of abuse are perpetrated by those without a criminal record or any convictions … and that’s why a big focus of the discussion was also on what could be done to encourage respectful online interactions.”

Dating apps were also put on notice by the eSafety Comissioner, Julie Inman Grant, who warned none were up to her safety standards and that they needed to make major improvements or they would face a mandatory code.

She said platforms needed to be transparent about how many people were being abused so the government could get a handle on the scale of the problem.

“I wouldn’t say any one [app] is meeting all of those standards,” she said.

The commissioner would be issuing notices to all platforms demanding greater sharing of data, collaboration between platforms on safety measures and roadmaps for how they planned to deal with users who reappear on apps and reoffend.

“If I don’t get total transparency, I have legal compulsion powers that I can use,” she said.

Rowland said complaint handling by apps was a key area of concern.

“We need industry to improve their action, their transparency and their accountability in how they respond to consumer complaints,” she said.

Related: Call for dating apps to require criminal checks as Australian government plans summit on safety

The federal social services minister, Amanda Rishworth, said people with lived experiences of app-enabled abuse and violence needed to be at the centre of discussions to stop perpetrators.

“There does need to be a proactive response, where it is perpetrators and those perpetrating the abuse that are held to account,” Rishworth said.

Teach Us Consent founder, Chanel Contos, called on dating app companies to invest in educating the public about respectful relationships and consent.

Federal, state and territory attorneys general will now be asked to look at the issues and consider criminal justice response as a matter of priority.

Wednesday’s meeting was called in response to the rising number of people using online dating apps and a corresponding rise in assault and abuse.

A recent study from the Australian Institute of Criminology found three-quarters of survey respondents had been subjected to sexual violence on dating apps in the last five years.

Tinder’s parent company, Match, vowed to work with Australian authorities to improve user safety by using technology within the platform, saying it was “focused on building safety in everything we do”.

A Bumble spokesperson said the company was looking forward to working with others to improve safety for women on and off the platform.

“Any instance of violence, harassment or abuse is unacceptable to us and we do not hesitate to permanently remove perpetrators from our platform,” the spokesperson said. “We have a law enforcement portal to facilitate access to data for investigative purposes. We will even take action against perpetrators for behaviour that is reported to us that occurred on other apps.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: The ‘glacial’ response to calls for new rights for menopausal women at work

Good morning. Last year, the House of Commons’ women and equalities committee made a set of significant recommendations on how to better protect the workplace rights of women experiencing menopause. Yesterday, three and a half months late, the government accepted a few of the proposals in principle or in part – although committee chair Caroline Nokes said that it had committed to “very little new work”. Zoe Williams describes the areas of agreement as “the floppy, pointless bits” to which nobody could possibly object.
The Guardian

Look at how the 1% are doing right now, and tell me the system isn’t rigged

You may have forgotten by now, but there was a brief moment during the pandemic when hopes were raised for a new “roaring 20s”. The Yale sociology professor Nicholas Christakis predicted that as in the 1920s, after the 1918 Spanish flu, society would embrace indulgence, with a rise in “sexual licentiousness” as well as a “reverse of religiosity”. We were poised to emerge from lockdown randy and flush. We certainly weren’t supposed to plunge, as we have in Britain, right into political crises and strikes, have three prime ministers in as many months, and sit at home too skint to turn on the heating or socialise.
techvisibility.com

Faq’s with the dating software inside the China

Photographs will be similarly effective versus terms, significantly more sometimes. It might be wise to knew you to considering images is far more fun than simply training a proper-arranged and you will phrased part. Very dating software enables you to explore photo on the dating reputation. You should take full advantage of can make use of your most useful pictures. However, the thought of success is with your own applications in the equilibrium with your relationships reputation. You need to use photographs that can finest show your personality.
The Guardian

French ‘seduction coach’ jailed for life for savage murder of ex-girlfriend

A self-styled expert in “seduction” and “masculinity” has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in a town outside Paris in 2020. Mickaël Philétas, 41, a former French railworker who retrained as an aerobics coach and posted videos online about living the life of an alpha male, was found guilty of stabbing to death his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home in Ecquevilly.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy