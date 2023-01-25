Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources
MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks (EMBA.NS) to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
Goldman Sachs announces reduction in asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will make significant reductions to the $59 billion of alternative investments that hurt the firm's earnings.
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research over a report that led investors to dump its shares, with some stocks in the group falling up to 20% on Friday.
NASDAQ
Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
US News and World Report
India's Adani Slammed by $48 Billion Stock Rout, Clouds Record Share Sale
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares of India's Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a massive selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms, casting doubts on the company's record $2.45 billion secondary offering. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow
DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing companies, which own most of the world's passenger jets, face a tricky balance between risks and rewards after losing 400 planes in Russia, but have made no "knee-jerk" withdrawal from any major market yet, executives said.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
The Fed's indication of continuing rate hikes and impending recession fears is likely to keep the stock market under pressure for a while. Therefore, investors looking for a stable income...
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
Activist Elliott to nominate directors at Salesforce -sources
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp, the activist investment firm that recently made a multimillion-dollar investment in Salesforce (CRM.N), plans to nominate several director candidates at the cloud-based software company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Stripe Hires Goldman, JP Morgan to Explore Listing and Private Share Sale - Sources
(Reuters) -Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal...
Adani Group carnage drives Indian shares to over 3-mnth lows
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
US News and World Report
Americanas' Billionaire Shareholders Say They Were Unaware of Accounting Problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira...
CNBC
SAP to cut 3,000 roles, explore sale of Qualtrics stake
SAP became the latest tech giant to announce significant layoffs, with plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce. It also announced that it was going to explore the sale of its stake in American business software provider Qualtrics, which it acquired in Nov. 2018 for $8 billion.
