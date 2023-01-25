Read full article on original website
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
‘It’s not medical tourism, it’s desperation’: rising number of Britons resort to treatment abroad
Cathy Rice had been in all-consuming pain for 18 months when she decided to fly to Lithuania. “I was going up the stairs on my hands and knees. I couldn’t get to the shop. I had no quality of life,” she says. Rice, 68, who has four...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
London LTNs: Plans to ban through-traffic from most Hackney roads
Plans are under way to ban motorised through-traffic from 75% of a London borough's roads in an expansion of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). As part of Hackney council's three-year local implementation plan, various traffic restrictions and schemes will be rolled out across the borough. Transport for London funding has been...
BBC
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
BBC
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
