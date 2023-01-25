What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 23-28

Thursday, Jan. 26

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 58, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 28: Cougars (17-6, 2-3) blow game open with a 20-1 run in the second quarter and cruise to CI victory. Mia Robbennolt 12 points and Ava Reitmeyer and Kenli Sullivan 10 each for North as eight players score in game to end regular season.

Terre Haute North (10-14, 2-3) 9 | 1 | 10 | 8 — 28

Bloomington North (17-6, 2-3) 11 | 20 | 16 | 11 — 58

DANVILLE 53, EDGEWOOD 18: Mustangs (3-18) had another rough time on the road, trailing 33-11 by halftime. Alayna Flynn and Macey Crider had five points each to lead Edgewood, which goes into the sectional on an 11-game losing streak.

Edgewood (3-18) 2 | 9 | 2 | 5 — 18

Danville (19-4) 15 | 18 | 17 | 3 — 53

EASTERN GREENE 61, CLAY CITY 33: Eastern recovered after a slow start and buried the Eels under a 37-12 wave in the second and third quarters. Kenady Hudson had 19 points for Eastern, while Keylee Hudson had 16 and Mallorie Elliott 9. Eastern (17-7) finished second in the SWIAC with a 6-1 mark.

Clay City (6-17, 0-7) 13 | 6 | 6 | 8 — 33

Eastern Greene (17-7, 6-1) 8 | 14 | 23 | 16 — 61

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 77, INDINAPOLIS HOMESCHOOL WILDCATS 47: The Panthers (13-7) won their fourth in a row, blowing the game open with a 23-8 run in the third quarter and finishing with a new season high in points. Abbie Lucas had a career high 16 points for the Panthers, while Carlie Pedersen had 15, Caitlin Heim 12, Julia Lashley eight and Mya Lawrence seven.

Indy HomeSchool WIldcats (11-9) 11 | 18 | 8 | 10 — 47

Bloomington South (13-7) 14 | 23 | 23 | 18 — 77

OWEN VALLEY 51, WHITE RIVER VALLEY 36: Reagan Martin had a huge game against the Wolverines for a second year in a row, pouring in 31 points, just two under the career best she posted on WRV last year, and grabbing a program record 22 rebounds in the win to end the regular season. Kearstin Cirisi had 13 points. Izzy Avila and Kyle Palmer had 12 points each for WRV.

White River Valley (9-12) 13 6 8 9 — 36

Owen Valley (11-13) 13 15 9 14 — 51

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 33, MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN 18: Abagail Rousey had 15 points to pace the Lions (6-13) while Aleah Winders and Victoria Mann had eight each.

Boys' basketball

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 76, DUGGER UNION 63: The Lions (12-2) led by as many as 20 but had to hang on. Coda Snyder led a balanced attack for LCA with 24 points while Chauncy Craig had 16 and Cam Craft and Will Wickstrom had 10 each.

Lighthouse Christian (12-2) 15 | 16 | 28 | 17 — 76

Dugger Union (6-9) 10 | 19 | 13 | 21 — 63

Monday, Jan. 23

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 54, EASTERN GREENE 47: The Cougars (15-6) got out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter but had to hang tough as Eastern battled to the wire in a game rescheduled from earlier in the year. Kenli Sullivan had 14 points against her old mates, while Mia Robbennolt had 13 and Ava Reitmeyer 12. Keylee Hudson led the T-Birds (16-7) with 15 points while Kenady Hudson had 14 and Bianca Wyatt and Mallorie Elliot (an ex-Cougar) had nine points each. Eastern was 15-of-20 at the line

Eastern Greene (16-7) 9 | 16 | 13 | 9 — 47

Bloomington North (15-6) 19 | 14 | 13 | 8 — 54

Gymnastics

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 109.2, SEYMOUR 98.65: Cougars just miss school scoring record by .15 with several outstanding performances, carding a 28.7 on floor, 27.2 on beam and 27.1 on vault. Top-all-arounders were the Cougars' Sofie Garcia (36.8) and Hope Taylor (36.6). Vault: 1. Taylor 9.5; 2. Garcia 8.8; Claire Dann 8.8. Bars: 1. Garcia 8.9; 2. Taylor 8.8; 3. Hannah Abel 8.5; 4. Maddie Rich 8.6. Beam: 1. Garcia 9.4; 2. Dann 8.95; 3. Jessica Floyd 8.85; 4. Taylor, 8.7. Floor: 1. Garcia 9.7; 2. Taylor 9.6; 3. Dann 9.4; 4. Maren Winkle 9.25

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 23-28