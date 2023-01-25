If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...

9 DAYS AGO