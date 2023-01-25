I have a cat who has a low threshold to petting so I have learned to let her come to me when she wants petting, and she does. For some cats too much petting and handling is over stimulating. My other cats love being petted and laying on my lap. They are so needy sometimes. But my one kitty is not that way. She's content to just lay near me and occasional head rubs. I respect that.
I have 2 cats. My tuxie can’t get enough petting. I could pet him 24/7 and it wouldn’t be enough. My orangie, even though very affectionate is happy with a minute or 2. It all depends on the cat.
Paying attention to your cat is all you need to do. I have one cat that likes to be scratched on his back at the base of his tail. Another one will mangle you if you touch her there.
Comments / 5