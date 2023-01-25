ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

News 12

4 teachers return to class after 'weavegate' scandal

Four teachers at the center of a so-called “weavegate scandal” in Newburgh are now back on the job. Sources say the teachers returned to work at Newburgh Free Academy earlier this month after they were suspended with pay since last June for their remarks made in this Facebook post.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

City of Newburgh Seeks Alternate Members for the Zoning Board of Appeals

The City of Newburgh is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) to fill one alternate member position. Individuals interested in volunteering must apply by February 27, 2023. The ZBA is an administrative body that reviews all applications seeking relief from decisions made by the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mayor and deputy mayor hoping to switch posts

GOSHEN – Goshen Village Mayor Scott Wohl and Deputy Mayor and Trustee Molly O’Donnell are both running for office in the March election, but they are hoping to switch positions. O’Donnell is now running for mayor and Wohl for her trustee spot. Wohl’s job responsibilities require travel and...
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Washington Street School Redevelopment is Underway

NEWBURGH – Washington Street School has been closed for several years. There is graffiti on the walls. There are plans for a reopening, but not as a school. The plans are to turn it into a mixed-use commercial residential site. “[It will be] market rate housing with some retail...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Midtown Kingston parking lots are free for up to fours

KINGSTON – Two Midtown Kingston parking lots, the Cornell Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the former Sea Deli at 658 Broadway, will offer free four-hour parking. Street parking along the section of Broadway in Midtown from St James Street to Prince Street/Pine Grove will remain free for two hours, as previously announced with the completion of the Broadway Streetscape Project.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY

