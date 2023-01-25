Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Tattoo Company Empowers Students w/ Hallway Mural
I was scrolling through Facebook recently, and the post below was suggested to me. I was mesmerized by the vibrant colors and amazing attention to detail as I saw both fictional and real-life heroes portrayed in the hallways of Poughkeepsie High School. The post below from Hudson Valley Tattoo Company...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
News 12
4 teachers return to class after 'weavegate' scandal
Four teachers at the center of a so-called “weavegate scandal” in Newburgh are now back on the job. Sources say the teachers returned to work at Newburgh Free Academy earlier this month after they were suspended with pay since last June for their remarks made in this Facebook post.
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Seeks Alternate Members for the Zoning Board of Appeals
The City of Newburgh is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) to fill one alternate member position. Individuals interested in volunteering must apply by February 27, 2023. The ZBA is an administrative body that reviews all applications seeking relief from decisions made by the...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mayor and deputy mayor hoping to switch posts
GOSHEN – Goshen Village Mayor Scott Wohl and Deputy Mayor and Trustee Molly O’Donnell are both running for office in the March election, but they are hoping to switch positions. O’Donnell is now running for mayor and Wohl for her trustee spot. Wohl’s job responsibilities require travel and...
Zinc8 to move US headquarters to Kingston
Zinc8, a long-duration energy storage startup that has enjoyed a lot of state support in recent months, will move its U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday morning.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Washington Street School Redevelopment is Underway
NEWBURGH – Washington Street School has been closed for several years. There is graffiti on the walls. There are plans for a reopening, but not as a school. The plans are to turn it into a mixed-use commercial residential site. “[It will be] market rate housing with some retail...
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
This Westchester Chef Named Semifinalist Of Prestigious National Competition
Several restaurants in New York state have been recognized as semifinalists in a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurateur:
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Midtown Kingston parking lots are free for up to fours
KINGSTON – Two Midtown Kingston parking lots, the Cornell Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the former Sea Deli at 658 Broadway, will offer free four-hour parking. Street parking along the section of Broadway in Midtown from St James Street to Prince Street/Pine Grove will remain free for two hours, as previously announced with the completion of the Broadway Streetscape Project.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
