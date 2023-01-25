Read full article on original website
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on...
