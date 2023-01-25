ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

Australia Day hasn't always been on January 26, but it has always been an issue

January 26 is a date that sparks mixed emotions in Australia. For some, it’s a day to celebrate all the good things about living in Australia. For others, it’s a painful reminder of the beginning of British colonisation and the dispossession of First Nations. Increasingly, January 26 is becoming a date that divides the nation even as it attempts to unite it. Some local councils have stopped holding citizenship ceremonies on the date. In 2018, Triple J stopped hosting its Hottest 100 on Australia Day, and this year Victoria announced it will no longer hold its Australia Day parade. An Essential Poll...
The Associated Press

Australia Day focuses on Black recognition in constitution

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians marked the 235th anniversary of British colonization Thursday with a public holiday that evokes anger at Indigenous injustice, focusing national attention on a new government push to acknowledge Australia’s first inhabitants in the constitution. The government joined several large corporations in allowing staff...
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
BBC

Why Jacinda Ardern's star waned in New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern came to the prime ministership of New Zealand by what amounted to an accident and had her five-year term defined by a series of crises. Her management of those crises, particularly the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre of 51 Muslims by a gunman, won her international acclaim. And initially,...
The Guardian

If you ever doubt the hateful effects of Tory migrant policy, go to Calais and see what I’ve seen

Hell is a teargassed scrubland crawling with infectious disease. Hell is toddlers scavenging to survive. Hell is a refugee camp in Calais. Each time I visit, I learn more about the diabolical conditions that human beings are forced to endure in the camp. Having fled the horrors of war, environmental disaster and destitution, refugees there have sacrificed everything to find safety. Instead, they die slowly in a hopeless wasteland. Muddied tents provide the only shelter from the freezing cold. Children beg for water contaminated by faeces, as rats scurry into people’s makeshift homes.
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: The shocking kidnapping of unaccompanied children

Good morning. Two days ago, the Observer reported a story that seemed to set a new low for the authorities’ handling of asylum seekers who come to the UK by small boats: dozens of vulnerable children, with no parent in the country, being abducted from outside Home Office-run hotels and disappearing. And yet that summary only scratches the surface of the policy mess that has left them so at risk.
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike

Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
TheDailyBeast

How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America

The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...
The Independent

Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'

Thousands of people took part in protests in Australia today, 26 January, as the country marked its national day.Demonstrators took to the streets to rally in support of Indigenous people, many of whom describe Australia Day - the anniversary of the day a British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour - as “Invasion Day”.Though prime minister Anthony Albanese called the day a “difficult day” for Indigenous Australians, he said there were no plans to change the holiday’s date.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What is an Australian Black Voice to Parliament?

Australians expect to vote this year in a referendum that would enshrine in the nation’s constitution a mechanism for Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives known as the Voice.Proponents say embedding the Voice in the constitution would recognize the special place that Indigenous people have in Australian history while giving them input in government policies.Skeptics and opponents say Australians need more details before they vote on a proposal that risks dividing the nation along racial lines without reducing Indigenous disadvantage.As Australia’s first referendum in a generation approaches, the bipartisan support regarded as essential to...

