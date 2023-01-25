Read full article on original website
Related
Australia Day hasn't always been on January 26, but it has always been an issue
January 26 is a date that sparks mixed emotions in Australia. For some, it’s a day to celebrate all the good things about living in Australia. For others, it’s a painful reminder of the beginning of British colonisation and the dispossession of First Nations. Increasingly, January 26 is becoming a date that divides the nation even as it attempts to unite it. Some local councils have stopped holding citizenship ceremonies on the date. In 2018, Triple J stopped hosting its Hottest 100 on Australia Day, and this year Victoria announced it will no longer hold its Australia Day parade. An Essential Poll...
Australia Day focuses on Black recognition in constitution
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians marked the 235th anniversary of British colonization Thursday with a public holiday that evokes anger at Indigenous injustice, focusing national attention on a new government push to acknowledge Australia’s first inhabitants in the constitution. The government joined several large corporations in allowing staff...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
Three years after Brexit, where is the new golden age that they promised us? | Andrew Rawnsley
Nothing in the prospectus has survived contact with reality
BBC
Why Jacinda Ardern's star waned in New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern came to the prime ministership of New Zealand by what amounted to an accident and had her five-year term defined by a series of crises. Her management of those crises, particularly the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre of 51 Muslims by a gunman, won her international acclaim. And initially,...
If you ever doubt the hateful effects of Tory migrant policy, go to Calais and see what I’ve seen
Hell is a teargassed scrubland crawling with infectious disease. Hell is toddlers scavenging to survive. Hell is a refugee camp in Calais. Each time I visit, I learn more about the diabolical conditions that human beings are forced to endure in the camp. Having fled the horrors of war, environmental disaster and destitution, refugees there have sacrificed everything to find safety. Instead, they die slowly in a hopeless wasteland. Muddied tents provide the only shelter from the freezing cold. Children beg for water contaminated by faeces, as rats scurry into people’s makeshift homes.
Tuesday briefing: The shocking kidnapping of unaccompanied children
Good morning. Two days ago, the Observer reported a story that seemed to set a new low for the authorities’ handling of asylum seekers who come to the UK by small boats: dozens of vulnerable children, with no parent in the country, being abducted from outside Home Office-run hotels and disappearing. And yet that summary only scratches the surface of the policy mess that has left them so at risk.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America
The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...
Brazil, Kenya, the US – tech giants are putting democracy in peril the world over | Odanga Madung
Billions of us are due to vote in the next two years as the scourge of online misinformation grows ever worse. It’s time to regulate
Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'
Thousands of people took part in protests in Australia today, 26 January, as the country marked its national day.Demonstrators took to the streets to rally in support of Indigenous people, many of whom describe Australia Day - the anniversary of the day a British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour - as “Invasion Day”.Though prime minister Anthony Albanese called the day a “difficult day” for Indigenous Australians, he said there were no plans to change the holiday’s date.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
She fasted at 2 years old, now aged 8 years, this diamond heiress has become a nun
She would have grown to manage a multi-million diamond empire. I admit that material possessions are never a guarantee that life will not throw some curveballs toward you. Devanshi “has never watched television, movies or gone to malls and restaurants," according to media reports in India.
Colombian President Petro blames ‘capitalism’ for climate change and potential ‘extinction of life’ on Earth
The president of Colombia scapegoated capitalism as the driving force of climate change. He suggested an alternative form of "de-carbonized" capitalism, however, may save it.
EXPLAINER: What is an Australian Black Voice to Parliament?
Australians expect to vote this year in a referendum that would enshrine in the nation’s constitution a mechanism for Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives known as the Voice.Proponents say embedding the Voice in the constitution would recognize the special place that Indigenous people have in Australian history while giving them input in government policies.Skeptics and opponents say Australians need more details before they vote on a proposal that risks dividing the nation along racial lines without reducing Indigenous disadvantage.As Australia’s first referendum in a generation approaches, the bipartisan support regarded as essential to...
Comments / 0