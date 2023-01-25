UVM Sneaks Peek At America East Standings

BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball team, hasn’t lost more than two conference games in the last 5 FULL seasons. They have already lost twice this year, but are only half a game out of first place.

With 10 games left in the season, UVM has already begun paying attention to the teams near them in the standings.

Hear what the guys have to say about the America East Conference and their next game, in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.