LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO