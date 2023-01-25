ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Woman who stole RTC bus charged with larceny

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing a grand larceny charge and being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly stealing an RTC bus on Jan. 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a bus driver pulled over at the area of Durango boulevard south of Blue Diamond for a break around 6:55 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas corrections officer involved in fatal crash with pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. In a news release, police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley

Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers

UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured, suspect in custody in Las Vegas Westside shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At least one person is in custody and three people were injured following a neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire in the Westside on Tuesday. Emergency communications received a report around 1:36 p.m. of an argument between neighbors near the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Historic Westside district of the Las Vegas Valley. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Balzar Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 8:30 Tuesday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy