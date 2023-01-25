Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
Fox5 KVVU
5 arrested including 3 minors after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police have arrested five people they say were involved in a home invasion turned shooting in a Henderson neighborhood back on Jan. 12. Police arrested two adults as well as three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in. It happened around 3 a.m. in...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman who stole RTC bus charged with larceny
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing a grand larceny charge and being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly stealing an RTC bus on Jan. 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a bus driver pulled over at the area of Durango boulevard south of Blue Diamond for a break around 6:55 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man says his car was shot at multiple times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man told officers his vehicle was shot at multiple times in the far northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. near Farm Road east of Hualapai Way. Police said that...
Fox5 KVVU
Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas corrections officer involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. In a news release, police...
Fox5 KVVU
Missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway, Twain located by officers
UPDATE - 10:30 P.M. Las Vegas police say the missing toddler has been located. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Elderly Las Vegas couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Death Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide at Death Valley National Park, according to authorities. According to a news release, the incident occurred in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13. Authorities say the husband, identified as...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Fox5 KVVU
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers
UPDATE - 10:00 P.M. Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley. No additional details were immediately available. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.
Fox5 KVVU
NTSB preliminary report released on North Las Vegas crash that left 9 dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The preliminary report on a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022, has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Five adults and four children died in the crash, with seven members of the same family...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police. The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured, suspect in custody in Las Vegas Westside shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At least one person is in custody and three people were injured following a neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire in the Westside on Tuesday. Emergency communications received a report around 1:36 p.m. of an argument between neighbors near the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Historic Westside district of the Las Vegas Valley. Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Balzar Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 8:30 Tuesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk. The driver of...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
Comments / 0