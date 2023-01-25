Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More

Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly Fired
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise Pitchers
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Host Two Events In Miami This Weekend (Jan 28th + 29th)
This upcoming weekend, Lil Wayne will be hosting two events in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida. Starting tomorrow (January 28th), Weezy and Teyana Taylor will be hosting a birthday celebration for DJ Stevie J at The Urban for their “Sunset Vibes” party. The following evening on January...
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
wedr.com
Rock the Bells unveils lineup for first hip-hop cruise celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary
Rock the Bells has teamed up with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises, for its inaugural hip-hop cruise. The four-day event, which is already sold out, will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae. Sailing from Miami to Nassau and Grand Bahama Island, it will feature a pool deck party series presented by Kid Capri, as well as first-class amenities like a casino, basketball court and spa.
tourcounsel.com
Midway Crossings | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Midway Crossings shopping center is one of the busiest in the city, which has a very good location, excellent offers and discounts in most of its stores in Hialeah, and restaurants with different gastronomic proposals. Stores where you can go shopping: Marshalls, Old Navy, Burlington, Mall de las Americas,...
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
Mario Cristobal told Miami football recruit new OC within about a week
Update: The Miami football program and head coach Mario Cristobal released a statement on Friday that stated offensive coordinator Josh Gattis “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’ Three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Moga spoke to CaneSport in an article released on Thursday before the Gattis’ firing.
miamitimesonline.com
Deal to fund Circle of Brotherhood fails with City of Miami
The City of Miami voted against granting a promised $1 million in federal funds to Black-led organization Circle of Brotherhood (COB) on Thursday. The money, which was informally presented to the organization more than a year ago by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, would have come from the city’s $137 million reserve of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling King
The complexity and craftsmanship of soup dumplings continues to exemplify the sheer artistry one can bring to cuisine. For out of this world good dumplings, at a price that will not break the bank, head on down to Dumpling King in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
tourcounsel.com
Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
cbs12.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission
MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido. "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
