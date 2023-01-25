ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"

Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"

Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
2023 Delray Beach Open Entry List including Fritz, Shapovalov, Paul, Opelka and Shelton

The 2023 Delray Beach Open will be the 31st edition of the event running from February 13th till the 20th with Fritz as the top seed at the event. Last year's edition was won by Cameron Norrie who bested native player Reilly Opelka in the final but the American won't be back this year to try and defend his trophy. There will be plenty of other great players such Taylor Fritz to defend the colours of the US at the event. He's set to be the top seed with plenty of challengers.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff

The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.

