Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic
Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
tennisuptodate.com
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"
Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
Wimbledon men's doubles format changing to best of three sets
The All England Club announced Wednesday that the men's doubles format at Wimbledon was changing to best of three sets, switching from best of five sets.
Yardbarker
"I think he's going to be in the Top 5 in the world" - McEnroe predicts big future for rising star Shelton
Ben Shelton, a 20-year-old American tennis player, is being hailed as a future star in the sport after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, just his second Grand Slam tournament. He is being compared to former world number one Andy Roddick, who also reached the quarterfinals of the...
tennisuptodate.com
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Delray Beach Open Entry List including Fritz, Shapovalov, Paul, Opelka and Shelton
The 2023 Delray Beach Open will be the 31st edition of the event running from February 13th till the 20th with Fritz as the top seed at the event. Last year's edition was won by Cameron Norrie who bested native player Reilly Opelka in the final but the American won't be back this year to try and defend his trophy. There will be plenty of other great players such Taylor Fritz to defend the colours of the US at the event. He's set to be the top seed with plenty of challengers.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
