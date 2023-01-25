The 2023 Delray Beach Open will be the 31st edition of the event running from February 13th till the 20th with Fritz as the top seed at the event. Last year's edition was won by Cameron Norrie who bested native player Reilly Opelka in the final but the American won't be back this year to try and defend his trophy. There will be plenty of other great players such Taylor Fritz to defend the colours of the US at the event. He's set to be the top seed with plenty of challengers.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO