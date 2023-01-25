ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles

Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love. Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s

On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Taste of Sicily – Bella Cucina

Enjoy a trip through Italy without ever leaving the Santa Clarita city limits! Bella Cucina is known for its reputation as the premiere destination for authentic Italian cuisine right here in our valley, and their menu options cater to every taste bud. In addition to appetizers, salads, pastas, sandwiches and more, they also offer the option to create your own pizza. They also feature a fully stocked bar and the expertise needed to figure out which wine will pair perfectly with your dish of the night. Give them a call today to make a reservation for dine-in: 661-263-1414.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Pike Outlets | Outlet mall in Long Beach, California

To start with the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we'll start with one of the main shopping areas: The Pike Outlets, where you'll find many outstanding stores, restaurants with a variety of cuisines, and various spaces for entertainment. Featured Shopping Stores: Nike, H&M, Forever 21, Columbia, GAP,...
LONG BEACH, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival

Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV

Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

There’s Never Enough Griddled, Golden Brown Cheese at This Whittier Taco Spot

In less than three years, Tacos Y Que has gone from a backyard pop-up sensation to a full-fledged restaurant in the historic Uptown area of Whittier serving carne asada, pollo asado, and even chopped beef bulgogi tacos filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese griddled until the edges are golden brown. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for founders Bryant Siono and Omar Reyna, who had their once entire mobile setup stolen. They overcame the major setback to eventually open a sleek, orange-accented standalone restaurant in August 2022.
WHITTIER, CA
tourcounsel.com

FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park

Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K Set to Sellout at Valencia Town Center

Bring the whole family Sunday February 26th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!. 2023 marks the 13th installment of this fun, family themed run /walk event, offering a USATF certified chip timed 5K/10K circuit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
cntraveler.com

I Flew on the First-Ever Nonstop Route From the West Coast to the Caribbean—Here's What It Was Like

This year, West Coasters will have easier access to even more sun and sand—and not just California’s beaches. Thanks to a recently launched route from Cayman Airways, between Los Angeles and Grand Cayman, the West Coast now has nonstop flight access to the Caribbean for the first time ever. The new route, which began in November 2022, flies nonstop from LAX’s Tom Bradley International Airport into Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman. Currently running the year-round route once a week in each direction, the airline plans to eventually add two to three weekly services.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy