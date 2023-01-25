Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Here's how to celebrate Galentine's Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s
On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival
Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer”
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is pleased to share with you an exciting opportunity to participate in our 14th annual fundraising event to be held on Sunday April 16, 2023… The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival, supporting the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to bring this event back to Main Street. The event will take place from 1:00-5:00 PM. (12:00-1:00 PM is for VIP guests only). There are many phenomenal establishments on Main Street, as well as restaurants and wineries/breweries outside of Main Street, who will provide a great environment for this incredible event. Co-chaired by Josh Rivas and Pam Ingram.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Note From the Publishers – February 2023
We have three very unique events on our February cover, all are tied in to local non-profits and we hope you will support one or all of them this month. Single Mothers Outreach is pleased to announce this year’s Empowering HeArts Honorees whose lives personify their theme this year, “Building Hope Butterfly Ball” join them on February 10th at Sand Canyon Country Club to celebrate the honorees and artists.
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCAA Sponsors a Spring Art Festival and Sale
On Sunday, April 30th, 2023, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine
This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Taste of Sicily – Bella Cucina
Enjoy a trip through Italy without ever leaving the Santa Clarita city limits! Bella Cucina is known for its reputation as the premiere destination for authentic Italian cuisine right here in our valley, and their menu options cater to every taste bud. In addition to appetizers, salads, pastas, sandwiches and more, they also offer the option to create your own pizza. They also feature a fully stocked bar and the expertise needed to figure out which wine will pair perfectly with your dish of the night. Give them a call today to make a reservation for dine-in: 661-263-1414.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita February Calendar of Events 2023
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. Check out the event website, www.SCVRestaurantWeek.com, for the current list of participating restaurants, menus, and additional event details.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home – Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope and Change
Bridge to Home is a non-profit agency that assists individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley who are experiencing homelessness or who are at imminent risk of homelessness with shelter, meals, and supportive services. While every single person or family’s story and experience is different, the one thing they all share in common is a need for an able support system. This is where Bridge to Home and our community of supporters come in.
Eater
Sunset Strip’s New Power Dining Spot Leans Heavy Into Ice-Cold Shellfish
On the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills is a newcomer called Hudson House, located on the Sunset Strip a block west of Doheny Drive, on the corner that shifts from high-rise office buildings and into the residential section of WeHo. The new hotspot is right next to SoHo House, Lavo, and Prince Street Pizza.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Adulting is Hard – JCI Santa Clarita is Here to Help
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita (JCI Santa Clarita) has organized a FREE financial education simulation for Santa Clarita area high school juniors and seniors called “Get Real: Adulting 101”. The event takes place March 18th from 10 am – 4 pm at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350). The game takes participants about 40 minutes to complete.
Santa Monica Mirror
New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park
Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Cowboy Way
One of the many reasons I enjoy volunteering at the Assistance League® resale store is that I get to witness random acts of kindness. One Saturday, I was behind the counter when a gentleman, who sported a well-worn cowboy hat, jeans and a prominent western belt buckle, came up and asked to see some jewelry on display. As he inspected a bracelet, a caregiver wheeled an elderly woman to the counter. She, too, was admiring the pieces in the case. The woman commented that, though she was wheelchair bound, she was at just the right height to see the beautiful jewelry. The cowboy had overheard what the woman was sharing. He leaned down next to her and asked, “Which piece do you find pretty?” She pointed to a necklace of jet-black glass beads. He agreed that it was lovely. As I rang up his purchases, he quietly asked me to add the necklace to his bill and to give it to the elderly lady after he left the shop. As he stepped out the door, I took the price tag off and placed the necklace around the woman’s neck and said, “This is a gift from that gentleman you just met.” Tears instantly flowed from the old woman’s eyes. “Oh my, no one has ever done something like this for me. I can’t believe it!” Because of a kind act, a necklace that had a $4.00 price tag instantly became a priceless treasure.
santaclaritamagazine.com
2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year Celebrating Volunteers & Supporting Nonprofits in Santa Clarita Since 1964
Gloria Mercado-Fortine (Woman of the Year, 2018), President of the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee, has announced the call for nominations for the 2023 Man & Woman of the Year. Community, nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley are now busy nominating their candidates for this most celebrated award for local volunteerism. Since 1964, individuals have been selected from an impressive list of men and women who have made an impact on the community through their volunteer service. The awards will be kept secret and presented to the honorees at an exclusive gala dinner on Friday evening, May 5, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Expert Window Repair – Valencia Custom Shower Doors
Did an errant baseball find its way through your living room window? Accidents happen, and when they do, Valencia Custom Shower Doors is here to help. Our window repair experts in Santa Clarita have seen it all and can tackle any repair issue you may have. Familiar with every aspect of window repair, our glass technicians are fully trained, licensed, and insured. When you work with us, you can rest assured you are getting the best.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023
Santa Clarita has a variety of projects set to film this week in the city, ranging from television and commercials to short films and documentaries. Familiar favorites like NCIS return to Santa Clarita while new upcoming projects, including a Kanye documentary, begin filming. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television SWAT Based on ...
santaclaritamagazine.com
WEGODelivers.com
Enjoy all the makings of your favorite restaurant without ever having to step foot outside of your house (and without having to put on real pants). With WeGo Delivers, you can enjoy all your favorite offerings from restaurants and shops all across the Santa Clarita Valley. As of today, they have over 200+ different delivery spots, and they also accept custom orders, so even if you don’t see your favorite place on the website, you can always put in a special request and they’ll take care of the rest. Take a look at their options online and place an order at https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
