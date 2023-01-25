GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee
GolfPass recently released its 2023 List of Best Golf Courses in Tennessee . The annual list features 20 golf courses in Tennessee and is compiled by analyzing ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the year. GolfPass uses GolfPass’ Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course’s subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year’s list.
Here is a look at the Middle Tennessee golf courses on the list:
#2. Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park
891 Wiseman Bend Road
Winchester, TN 37398
#3. Hermitage Golf Course – The President’s Reserve
3939 Old Hickory Boulevard
Old Hickory, TN 37138
#6. Gaylord Springs Golf Links
18 Springhouse Lane
Nashville, TN 37214
#8. Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course
800 Hotel Avenue
Burns, TN 37029
#10. The Legacy
100 Ray Floyd Dr
Springfield, TN 37172
#12. GreyStone Golf Club
2555 U.S. 70,
Dickson, TN 37055
The number one course on the list is the Warrior’s Path State Park Golf Course in Kingsport, TN.
See the complete list here: Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Tennessee
The post GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 0