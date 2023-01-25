ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County Source

Nickel Creek to Perform Three Night Residency at Ryman Auditorium

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—will release Celebrants , their first new album in nine years on March 24.

Ahead of the release, the new song, “Strangers,” is out now. Of the song, Thile shares, “This song is an exploration of the ostensibly rewarding but often awkward, even excruciating act of catching up with an old friend. Can the connection be reforged? Should it be?”

In celebration of the album release, the band will perform for three nights at Ryman Auditorium on April 27, 28, and 29. Buy tickets here.

Their fifth studio album, Celebrants marks a highly anticipated return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection. Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Of the project, the band reflects, “This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we’ve spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid.”

The post Nickel Creek to Perform Three Night Residency at Ryman Auditorium appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
The Boot

Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard

It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi native who wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mississippi native Glen Ballard has been selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins an impressive class of singers and songwriters, including Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose. Ballard, who is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album...
NATCHEZ, MS
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
People

David Crosby, Founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81 After 'Long Illness'

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," Crosby's wife said in a statement to Variety David Crosby, a founding member of bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. He was 81. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," his wife said in a statement to Variety on Thursday. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures

British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy