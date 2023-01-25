Read full article on original website
Senators petition Biden administration to examine housing challenges for wildland firefighters
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines last week called on the Biden administration to address housing challenges for wildland firefighters. Daines — along with a bipartisan group of colleagues from California, Idaho, Colorado and Oregon — is asking for information on the availability and cost of federal housing for firefighters in the hopes of bolstering the ranks of wildland crews. Housing can act as a barrier to recruiting and retaining firefighters, particularly in remote areas where private options are limited, the group argued. “Federal wildland firefighters have a difficult and dangerous job, and it is the federal government’s responsibility to support them in this...
Flathead Land Trust announces milestones for Harrell Forest Project
The Flathead Land Trust announced Tuesday their official ownership of the Harrell Forest, a 238-acre parcel of land they have been working to protect and develop into a recreation area. In December, the FLT accepted the donation of the Harrell Forest property from their national partners at The Trust for Public Land. According to a release, this will be the first time the FLT has ever owned and managed land for public recreation, which they said is “a challenge they are pleased to undertake.” In addition to this announcement, the full parcel of land is now completely protected under conservation easement,...
Essex residents wary of CenturyLink's solution for poor phone service
CenturyLink customers in Essex may soon see a stop-gap solution to outages and poor phone service there, but the plan proposed by the telecommunications giant raises as many questions as it answers. On Dec. 19, CenturyLink filed a proposal with the Montana Public Services Commission offering certain Montana customers a $1,500 subsidy to pay for one year of available satellite or wireless service in their area. The proposal identifies eligible consumers as CenturyLink local exchange customers in Montana whose service is provided over Anaconda or Go Digital systems/facilities, of which the company estimates there are just under 600. Despite its offer to...
Bullying left students hurt, demoralized and looking for a way out
This is the first in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. She was struggling to breathe as tears ran down her face. Even in the relative safety of the bathroom, her anxiety bubbled up into a panic attack. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards, a student at Bigfork High School, reached for her phone and called her mother: Can I get a ride home? She had retreated to the gray-tiled confines of the restrooms after the latest humiliation at the hands of her schoolmates, this time directed at her weight. A few...
A bill that can grant death certificates for miscarriages passed committee after serious amendments
Legislation allowing families to request a death certificate for miscarriages met with approval in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday after a week of discussion and edits. Sponsored by Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, the bill initially met with vociferous opposition. Critics blasted the bill during its first hearing in the Judiciary Committee on Jan. 16, specifically regarding a section requiring death certificates for fetuses that had not reached 20 weeks. Currently, the law shows that a fetus has to be a certain weight — 350 grams — or has completed 20 weeks of gestation to require a death certificate....
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
Vikings rise to No. 2 after wins at Eureka, Mission
The Vikings inched closer to the top spot in the Class B rankings last week, moving up to No. 2 after picking up road wins at Eureka and Mission. The Vikings used a strong fourth-quarter push to get past the Lions in Eureka Jan. 17 as Bigfork picked up a 50-32 victory despite being down two starters. Bigfork forced 28 Eureka turnovers in the win, including recording 20 steals, as Cole Knopik led the way with 14 points. The Vikings led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but the teams fought to a draw over the next two quarters as Bigfork maintained a...
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her Kalispell home on January 9, 2023, following complications from dementia. She was surrounded by and enveloped in the love of her family. Carol was born November 19, 1934, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Morris Curtis Wade and Helen Coe Wade. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1950 and married her husband of 71 years, Arnold (Buck) Morris, on March 9, 1951. She moved from Pennsylvania to Montana in 1954 and has made her home here since. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry Lee and...
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Chimney fire near Bigfork torches part of house
Residents of a home on Montana 35 are safe after a Monday night chimney fire left much of their house torched. Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton said a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed flames originating in the home's chimney while driving by the house Jan. 16. Residents Sean and Cindy O’Dell were inside but unaware of the growing blaze. The deputy assisted them and their pets out of the home with the exception of one cat. During fire suppression efforts, Lt. Sean Reffner helped find and rescue the missing feline, which was taken to the ambulance and given first aid by...
Bigfork School Board approves purchase of electric bus
Bigfork Schools are taking advantage of a grant which aims to help districts move towards clean energy buses. The Bigfork School Board unanimously approved the purchase of an electric bus at their monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The district was awarded $375,000 for an electric bus in 2022 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71 passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and that the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the...
Valkyries open second half of district play with pair of wins, now 12-0
The top-ranked Valkyries continued to pile up victories last week as they began the second round of district play with wins over Eureka and Mission. It was all Valkyries at home Jan. 17 as Bigfork blew past Eureka 74-18. Braeden Gunlock led a balanced Bigfork scoring attack with 14 points while Paeten Gunlock added 13 points and five assists. Ava Davey also scored 13 and eight steals and four assists while Maddie Chappius scored 12 points, Scout Nadeau had eight, Callie Gembala scored six, Keni Wade had four points and Ellie Jordt and Haley Schara both scored two. The Valkyries recorded 19 assists...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Larry Janoff
Larry Janoff died during surgery from an automobile accident on September 23, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Larry was an artist in Bigfork. His paintings included aviation, western americana, and Leaning Tree greeting cards. He was a sculptor, gunsmith, writer, and cartoonist for various magazines. He is represented in many private collections worldwide. Among his many distinctions, two of his aviation paintings are in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, in Washington, D.C. Larry was a historian and had the ability to captivate people with his passion, explicit facts and deep knowledge of many areas....
Sheriff says staffing shortages are getting better
The staffing shortage in Flathead County’s law enforcement divisions stretches well beyond dispatchers at the Flathead Emergency Communication Center as Sheriff Brian Heino says he has been struggling to fill the ranks among patrol officers and at the Flathead County Detention Center. An ongoing problem since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Heino says the Sheriff’s Office is finally approaching full staff among its patrol officers with 59 out of 66 positions filled, up from a low of 51 last year Among the reasons Heino listed for his hiring troubles were high stress levels, jobs available with better pay, a...
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
Bigfork receives $650,000 for affordable senior housing
The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Bigfork will be among four communities in the state to receive funds for affordable housing. According to a release from the department, Bigfork Senior Housing will receive $650,000 from the federal Housing Trust Fund, or HTF, to go towards rehabilitating and preserving 24 affordable homes for seniors. Funds from the HTF and the Home Investment Partnership Program, or HOME, will be used to preserve 66 affordable homes, including those slated for Bigfork. The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 of HOME funding to rehabilitate and preserve 24 affordable homes for seniors,...
PHOTOS: A look back at the first edition of the Bigfork Eagle
The first edition of the Bigfork Eagle was published on Dec. 15, 1976. The paper had not yet been named, but readers wrote in their suggestions on a cut out that was included at the bottom of the front page. After a couple of editions, the name "Bigfork Eagle" was officially chosen. ...
Taking up the gavel: Coffman will serve as Flathead County’s newest district court judge
Flathead County’s newest district court judge, Danni Coffman, got her first taste of the law courtesy of a beloved NBC sitcom. “I originally wanted to be a lawyer when I was little because I really liked ‘Night Court,’” Coffman said while finishing up her time at Crowley Fleck PLLP’s Kalispell branch in early December. “I wanted to be a public defender.” The daughter of two journalists — her father a sportswriter and mother a freelancer — Coffman dabbled in geology in college, but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and French before going to law school. In retrospect, the dalliance...
Steven L. Bryan
Steven L. Bryan, 76, slipped free of the earthly tether, passing away peacefully on Friday, December 23rd at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. He was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, undoubtedly greeted with “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Steve was a man of quiet strength and humility, strong faith and many accomplishments. He was known as an “out-of-the-box thinker” and entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic. His legacy demonstrates he was a man who saw things not for what they were, but for what they could be. Steve was born to Ralph and Helen Bryan in Vancouver,...
