Essex residents wary of CenturyLink's solution for poor phone service
CenturyLink customers in Essex may soon see a stop-gap solution to outages and poor phone service there, but the plan proposed by the telecommunications giant raises as many questions as it answers. On Dec. 19, CenturyLink filed a proposal with the Montana Public Services Commission offering certain Montana customers a $1,500 subsidy to pay for one year of available satellite or wireless service in their area. The proposal identifies eligible consumers as CenturyLink local exchange customers in Montana whose service is provided over Anaconda or Go Digital systems/facilities, of which the company estimates there are just under 600. Despite its offer to...
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
Bullying left students hurt, demoralized and looking for a way out
This is the first in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. She was struggling to breathe as tears ran down her face. Even in the relative safety of the bathroom, her anxiety bubbled up into a panic attack. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards, a student at Bigfork High School, reached for her phone and called her mother: Can I get a ride home? She had retreated to the gray-tiled confines of the restrooms after the latest humiliation at the hands of her schoolmates, this time directed at her weight. A few...
Vikings wrestlers take fifth at Ted Kato Memorial in Thompson Falls
The Vikings wrestlers battled their way to 102 points and a fifth-place finish at the Ted Kato Memorial Tournament in Thompson Falls over the weekend. Bigfork earned four third-place finishes at the tournament from Conor Melton (103), Diego Rodriguez (113), Wyatt Elwell (152) and Dale Relyea (182). Nathan Close (132) and Evan Tidwell (170) both had fourth place finishes for the Vikings. Melton fell in his first match before he picked up three straight wins. Melton downed Cascade’s Elijah Kennerson via 7-4 decision in the third-place match. Rodriguez went 2-1 before pinning Priest River’s Bayden Lamanna in 3:49 in the third-place match. Elwell...
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Avian influenza detected in grizzly bears
Avian influenza has leaped into Montana’s bear population. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Tuesday, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus during the fall of 2022. The three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer and another near Kalispell — were observed to be in poor condition, and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, officials said. The bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana...
Bigfork School Board approves purchase of electric bus
Bigfork Schools are taking advantage of a grant which aims to help districts move towards clean energy buses. The Bigfork School Board unanimously approved the purchase of an electric bus at their monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The district was awarded $375,000 for an electric bus in 2022 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71 passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and that the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the...
Vikings rise to No. 2 after wins at Eureka, Mission
The Vikings inched closer to the top spot in the Class B rankings last week, moving up to No. 2 after picking up road wins at Eureka and Mission. The Vikings used a strong fourth-quarter push to get past the Lions in Eureka Jan. 17 as Bigfork picked up a 50-32 victory despite being down two starters. Bigfork forced 28 Eureka turnovers in the win, including recording 20 steals, as Cole Knopik led the way with 14 points. The Vikings led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but the teams fought to a draw over the next two quarters as Bigfork maintained a...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Valkyries open second half of district play with pair of wins, now 12-0
The top-ranked Valkyries continued to pile up victories last week as they began the second round of district play with wins over Eureka and Mission. It was all Valkyries at home Jan. 17 as Bigfork blew past Eureka 74-18. Braeden Gunlock led a balanced Bigfork scoring attack with 14 points while Paeten Gunlock added 13 points and five assists. Ava Davey also scored 13 and eight steals and four assists while Maddie Chappius scored 12 points, Scout Nadeau had eight, Callie Gembala scored six, Keni Wade had four points and Ellie Jordt and Haley Schara both scored two. The Valkyries recorded 19 assists...
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
PHOTOS: A look back at the first edition of the Bigfork Eagle
The first edition of the Bigfork Eagle was published on Dec. 15, 1976. The paper had not yet been named, but readers wrote in their suggestions on a cut out that was included at the bottom of the front page. After a couple of editions, the name "Bigfork Eagle" was officially chosen. ...
Sheriff says staffing shortages are getting better
The staffing shortage in Flathead County’s law enforcement divisions stretches well beyond dispatchers at the Flathead Emergency Communication Center as Sheriff Brian Heino says he has been struggling to fill the ranks among patrol officers and at the Flathead County Detention Center. An ongoing problem since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Heino says the Sheriff’s Office is finally approaching full staff among its patrol officers with 59 out of 66 positions filled, up from a low of 51 last year Among the reasons Heino listed for his hiring troubles were high stress levels, jobs available with better pay, a...
“Photography is 90 percent man, 10 percent equipment”: A quick peek into the life of Herman Schnitzmeyer
If there was ever an article that I wish I could “write” in pictures alone, this would be the one. Herman Schnitzmeyer didn’t venture too far past the Narrows on Flathead Lake, which is unfortunate for those of us in Bigfork, but when looking at his overall body of work and what he captured during the early 20th century here in western Montana, one can still appreciate what he did record for our little corner of the world. Once all but forgotten, Schnitzmeyer has re-emerged as one of the preeminent early photographers in Montana thanks in no small part to...
Taking up the gavel: Coffman will serve as Flathead County’s newest district court judge
Flathead County’s newest district court judge, Danni Coffman, got her first taste of the law courtesy of a beloved NBC sitcom. “I originally wanted to be a lawyer when I was little because I really liked ‘Night Court,’” Coffman said while finishing up her time at Crowley Fleck PLLP’s Kalispell branch in early December. “I wanted to be a public defender.” The daughter of two journalists — her father a sportswriter and mother a freelancer — Coffman dabbled in geology in college, but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and French before going to law school. In retrospect, the dalliance...
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill’s lifelong passion for teaching movement
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill has been dancing as long as she can remember. “Dance has definitely been my life. I started teaching my stuffed animals and eventually moved up to the neighbor’s kids. I would line everyone up in the yard in the summer and make them put on a recital,” O’Neill said. After moving to Montana in 2000, she opened one of the only dance studios in the Flathead Valley at the time. She went on to open a studio in Bigfork, where she calls home. After 35 years, she said she hasn’t gotten tired of teaching...
Former KGEZ host John Stokes found dead at home after welfare check
Former right-wing radio host John Stokes, 71, was found dead in his home near Ferndale on Dec. 28 after neighbors noticed mail piling up and asked for a welfare check. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a media release Wednesday that his office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Ferndale at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28. Responding deputies investigated and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire in the home. Authorities identified the man as Stokes, the release stated. Lake County officials determined that the fire was contained to one...
Ed Gilk
Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on December 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
