Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bullying left students hurt, demoralized and looking for a way out
This is the first in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. She was struggling to breathe as tears ran down her face. Even in the relative safety of the bathroom, her anxiety bubbled up into a panic attack. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards, a student at Bigfork High School, reached for her phone and called her mother: Can I get a ride home? She had retreated to the gray-tiled confines of the restrooms after the latest humiliation at the hands of her schoolmates, this time directed at her weight. A few...
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her Kalispell home on January 9, 2023, following complications from dementia. She was surrounded by and enveloped in the love of her family. Carol was born November 19, 1934, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Morris Curtis Wade and Helen Coe Wade. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1950 and married her husband of 71 years, Arnold (Buck) Morris, on March 9, 1951. She moved from Pennsylvania to Montana in 1954 and has made her home here since. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry Lee and...
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
Vikings wrestlers take fifth at Ted Kato Memorial in Thompson Falls
The Vikings wrestlers battled their way to 102 points and a fifth-place finish at the Ted Kato Memorial Tournament in Thompson Falls over the weekend. Bigfork earned four third-place finishes at the tournament from Conor Melton (103), Diego Rodriguez (113), Wyatt Elwell (152) and Dale Relyea (182). Nathan Close (132) and Evan Tidwell (170) both had fourth place finishes for the Vikings. Melton fell in his first match before he picked up three straight wins. Melton downed Cascade’s Elijah Kennerson via 7-4 decision in the third-place match. Rodriguez went 2-1 before pinning Priest River’s Bayden Lamanna in 3:49 in the third-place match. Elwell...
Seminar provides analysis of state’s economy
Inflation, recession, strained labor markets and a new wave of in-migration to Montana are the focus of the 2023 Economic Outlook Seminar, which is held in communities throughout Montana. The University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research brings its economic seminar to Kalispell on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn. The seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Montana's economy turned in another blistering growth performance in 2022, but the rapid rise of interest rates, the continued pain of raging inflation and falling global commodity prices are shifting the sands beneath the foundation of...
Essex residents wary of CenturyLink's solution for poor phone service
CenturyLink customers in Essex may soon see a stop-gap solution to outages and poor phone service there, but the plan proposed by the telecommunications giant raises as many questions as it answers. On Dec. 19, CenturyLink filed a proposal with the Montana Public Services Commission offering certain Montana customers a $1,500 subsidy to pay for one year of available satellite or wireless service in their area. The proposal identifies eligible consumers as CenturyLink local exchange customers in Montana whose service is provided over Anaconda or Go Digital systems/facilities, of which the company estimates there are just under 600. Despite its offer to...
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Avian influenza detected in grizzly bears
Avian influenza has leaped into Montana’s bear population. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Tuesday, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus during the fall of 2022. The three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer and another near Kalispell — were observed to be in poor condition, and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, officials said. The bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana...
Vikings rise to No. 2 after wins at Eureka, Mission
The Vikings inched closer to the top spot in the Class B rankings last week, moving up to No. 2 after picking up road wins at Eureka and Mission. The Vikings used a strong fourth-quarter push to get past the Lions in Eureka Jan. 17 as Bigfork picked up a 50-32 victory despite being down two starters. Bigfork forced 28 Eureka turnovers in the win, including recording 20 steals, as Cole Knopik led the way with 14 points. The Vikings led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but the teams fought to a draw over the next two quarters as Bigfork maintained a...
Bigfork School Board approves purchase of electric bus
Bigfork Schools are taking advantage of a grant which aims to help districts move towards clean energy buses. The Bigfork School Board unanimously approved the purchase of an electric bus at their monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The district was awarded $375,000 for an electric bus in 2022 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71 passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and that the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the...
“Photography is 90 percent man, 10 percent equipment”: A quick peek into the life of Herman Schnitzmeyer
If there was ever an article that I wish I could “write” in pictures alone, this would be the one. Herman Schnitzmeyer didn’t venture too far past the Narrows on Flathead Lake, which is unfortunate for those of us in Bigfork, but when looking at his overall body of work and what he captured during the early 20th century here in western Montana, one can still appreciate what he did record for our little corner of the world. Once all but forgotten, Schnitzmeyer has re-emerged as one of the preeminent early photographers in Montana thanks in no small part to...
Former KGEZ host John Stokes found dead at home after welfare check
Former right-wing radio host John Stokes, 71, was found dead in his home near Ferndale on Dec. 28 after neighbors noticed mail piling up and asked for a welfare check. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a media release Wednesday that his office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Ferndale at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28. Responding deputies investigated and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire in the home. Authorities identified the man as Stokes, the release stated. Lake County officials determined that the fire was contained to one...
Steven L. Bryan
Steven L. Bryan, 76, slipped free of the earthly tether, passing away peacefully on Friday, December 23rd at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. He was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, undoubtedly greeted with “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Steve was a man of quiet strength and humility, strong faith and many accomplishments. He was known as an “out-of-the-box thinker” and entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic. His legacy demonstrates he was a man who saw things not for what they were, but for what they could be. Steve was born to Ralph and Helen Bryan in Vancouver,...
Bigfork receives $650,000 for affordable senior housing
The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Bigfork will be among four communities in the state to receive funds for affordable housing. According to a release from the department, Bigfork Senior Housing will receive $650,000 from the federal Housing Trust Fund, or HTF, to go towards rehabilitating and preserving 24 affordable homes for seniors. Funds from the HTF and the Home Investment Partnership Program, or HOME, will be used to preserve 66 affordable homes, including those slated for Bigfork. The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 of HOME funding to rehabilitate and preserve 24 affordable homes for seniors,...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Sheriff says staffing shortages are getting better
The staffing shortage in Flathead County’s law enforcement divisions stretches well beyond dispatchers at the Flathead Emergency Communication Center as Sheriff Brian Heino says he has been struggling to fill the ranks among patrol officers and at the Flathead County Detention Center. An ongoing problem since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Heino says the Sheriff’s Office is finally approaching full staff among its patrol officers with 59 out of 66 positions filled, up from a low of 51 last year Among the reasons Heino listed for his hiring troubles were high stress levels, jobs available with better pay, a...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
210
Followers
330
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0