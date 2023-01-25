Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill
"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
Virginia Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a practicing OB-GYN, proposes abortion restrictions bill
State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a practicing OB-GYN, is proposing to cut the window for an abortion in Virginia.
Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process
Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the gender designation on a Montana birth certificate, it may have been easier for the high court to use a white board instead of paper for the decision. In a case that has twisted, turned and lurched, a […] The post Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
Republican wants change made to 'food made from abortions'
A Texas Republican proposed legislation that requires food made with “human fetal tissue” to be labeled as such - the only problem is there is no such food to make those changes to. Back in December, Texas State Senator Bob Hall, 80, proposed SB 314 to fix a supposed issue where products made from “human fetal tissue” was not labeled. The bill would require food, medical, and cosmetic products to be “clearly and conspicuously labeled in accordance with department rules.”According to the proposed bill, this means there are food, medical, and cosmetic products that contain “tissue, cells, or organs obtained...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
I Helped an 11-Year-Old Rape Victim and Hundreds of Other People Get Abortions After Roe
Franz Theard usually performs abortions for free to celebrate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But this year, he’s not sure what he’ll do. For more than 30 years, Theard ran a private OB-GYN practice in El Paso, Texas, which straddles the border between Mexico and the United States, as well as the border between Texas and New Mexico. A fervent believer in the idea that abortion is a normal part of health care, Theard also performed abortions.
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once and for all
Forty-five years ago, in 1977, my birthmother, a 19-year-old college student, was forced to abort me at the urging of her mother, a nurse.
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation
Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
210
Followers
330
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0