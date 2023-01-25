Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
NBCMontana
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
KALISPELL, Mont. — Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell City Council Considers New Ordinances for Parks Amid Growing Homeless Presence
The Kalispell City Council on Monday expressed interest in moving forward in its consideration of new ordinances that would place further restrictions on how people can use city parks, and increase the ability of law enforcement to cite people for their behavior in city parks, including in instances of prolonged occupancy of structures within those parks. The ordinances were spurred by recent problems and public concern related to homeless people occupying a gazebo at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The council’s discussion eventually gave way to a multi-hour public comment period during which the city’s homeless population, and how the community and local government can deal with related issues, became the focus of a range of emotions and reactions expressed by attendees, including frustration, anger, empathy, sadness, and confusion.
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Vikings wrestlers take fifth at Ted Kato Memorial in Thompson Falls
The Vikings wrestlers battled their way to 102 points and a fifth-place finish at the Ted Kato Memorial Tournament in Thompson Falls over the weekend. Bigfork earned four third-place finishes at the tournament from Conor Melton (103), Diego Rodriguez (113), Wyatt Elwell (152) and Dale Relyea (182). Nathan Close (132) and Evan Tidwell (170) both had fourth place finishes for the Vikings. Melton fell in his first match before he picked up three straight wins. Melton downed Cascade’s Elijah Kennerson via 7-4 decision in the third-place match. Rodriguez went 2-1 before pinning Priest River’s Bayden Lamanna in 3:49 in the third-place match. Elwell...
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish
The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
Vikings rise to No. 2 after wins at Eureka, Mission
The Vikings inched closer to the top spot in the Class B rankings last week, moving up to No. 2 after picking up road wins at Eureka and Mission. The Vikings used a strong fourth-quarter push to get past the Lions in Eureka Jan. 17 as Bigfork picked up a 50-32 victory despite being down two starters. Bigfork forced 28 Eureka turnovers in the win, including recording 20 steals, as Cole Knopik led the way with 14 points. The Vikings led 15-5 after one quarter of play, but the teams fought to a draw over the next two quarters as Bigfork maintained a...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Whitefish
A man is behind bars following a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
Essex residents wary of CenturyLink's solution for poor phone service
CenturyLink customers in Essex may soon see a stop-gap solution to outages and poor phone service there, but the plan proposed by the telecommunications giant raises as many questions as it answers. On Dec. 19, CenturyLink filed a proposal with the Montana Public Services Commission offering certain Montana customers a $1,500 subsidy to pay for one year of available satellite or wireless service in their area. The proposal identifies eligible consumers as CenturyLink local exchange customers in Montana whose service is provided over Anaconda or Go Digital systems/facilities, of which the company estimates there are just under 600. Despite its offer to...
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Flathead Beacon
‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’
At Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, the long-term care facility is one of two “life plan” communities in the state, offering independent living, assisted living, memory, post-acute and long-term care for seniors. About 60% of the roughly 300 residents in the facility are Montana Medicaid recipients while the remainder are on Medicare or pay through a private insurer.
Chimney fire near Bigfork torches part of house
Residents of a home on Montana 35 are safe after a Monday night chimney fire left much of their house torched. Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton said a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed flames originating in the home's chimney while driving by the house Jan. 16. Residents Sean and Cindy O’Dell were inside but unaware of the growing blaze. The deputy assisted them and their pets out of the home with the exception of one cat. During fire suppression efforts, Lt. Sean Reffner helped find and rescue the missing feline, which was taken to the ambulance and given first aid by...
Avian influenza detected in grizzly bears
Avian influenza has leaped into Montana’s bear population. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Tuesday, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus during the fall of 2022. The three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer and another near Kalispell — were observed to be in poor condition, and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, officials said. The bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana...
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater presents ‘Night at the Wax Museum’
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater’s production of “Night at the Wax Museum” begins this Friday night. The hysterical meets the historical in this comic romp through the wackiest wax museum in history. School’s out for summer, but not for six unlucky students who don’t know much about history — they have to retake the class in summer school. First year teacher Heather Fairchild has arranged for them to help her two aunts set up a new wax museum as a class project. Though the students’ eyes glaze over with boredom, there’s a twinkle in the wax figures’ eyes when a...
Sheriff says staffing shortages are getting better
The staffing shortage in Flathead County’s law enforcement divisions stretches well beyond dispatchers at the Flathead Emergency Communication Center as Sheriff Brian Heino says he has been struggling to fill the ranks among patrol officers and at the Flathead County Detention Center. An ongoing problem since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Heino says the Sheriff’s Office is finally approaching full staff among its patrol officers with 59 out of 66 positions filled, up from a low of 51 last year Among the reasons Heino listed for his hiring troubles were high stress levels, jobs available with better pay, a...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish QB Ridgeway commits to D-2 Dragons
Fynn Ridgeway, a four-year starter at quarterback for the Whitefish Bulldogs, announced via Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Minnesota State-Moorhead for football. The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback tweeted: “Committed. Let’s get to work,” with a picture of a red-jerseyed Dragons player. The MSU-M Dragons play in...
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
