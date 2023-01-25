The Kalispell City Council on Monday expressed interest in moving forward in its consideration of new ordinances that would place further restrictions on how people can use city parks, and increase the ability of law enforcement to cite people for their behavior in city parks, including in instances of prolonged occupancy of structures within those parks. The ordinances were spurred by recent problems and public concern related to homeless people occupying a gazebo at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The council’s discussion eventually gave way to a multi-hour public comment period during which the city’s homeless population, and how the community and local government can deal with related issues, became the focus of a range of emotions and reactions expressed by attendees, including frustration, anger, empathy, sadness, and confusion.

