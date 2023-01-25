ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Safe Love is the theme for this Valentine’s Day

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLGs0_0kQRBGV100

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who was St. Valentine? No one really knows. The Vatican is uncertain of any stories of his life. He was officially removed from the Catholic calendar in 1969, but the Church continues to recognize his martyrdom simply because of his popularity.

The Domestic Violence Action Center has announced its theme for the 2023 Valentine’s season: Safe Love. DVAC said to let love bloom, safely.

“The goal is to promote safe love,” said Nanci Kreidman, DVAC CEO. “Safe love is the kind where we can be ourselves and live in the presence of another(s) being the best we can be, growing through the love to become better at who we are.”

DVAC is working to increase awareness of domestic violence and what that means for those in relationships that are dangerous.

You can help fund DVAC actions to protect those impacted by domestic violence this Valentine’s by purchasing orchids. The orchids are being supplied by Penny’s Orchids, a local orchid farmer who is providing the potted Phalaenopsis orchids.

“I’m happy to support this effort because domestic violence affects our entire community,” said Penny, “and this is my way of helping our community to thrive.”

The orchids are being sold online as well as the KCC Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

“Safe love thrives in an environment where there isn’t harm, fear, withholding or retaliation. Safe love is what the Domestic Violence Action Center is dedicated to helping island families achieve,” added Kreidman.

For those wanting to be a part of this fundraiser, the orchids come in an assortment of colors. People can choose the plants they like most.

Penny’s said that orchids are easy to maintain year-round, unlike roses which have a short shelf life and a massive carbon foot print.

“According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime,” said Kreidman.

“If we can teach our community the notion of safe love and non-violence, we may be able to prevent the onset of abusive and controlling relationships in the future,” added Kreidman.

DVAC siad that Kreidman is a firm believer that safe families are at the core of a healthy community.

“It all starts with safe love; it is the kind of love that everyone deserves,” explained Kreidman.

