ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Leads Police on Lengthy Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

A 53-year-old man allegedly operating a stolen vehicle while intoxicated led authorities on a lengthy pursuit, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s San Marcos station attempted to stop the vehicle at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, later identified as Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a nine- mile pursuit, according to authorities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim of Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Was John Reed, 29, of San Diego

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during a predawn confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Friday found John Reed of San Diego on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. Reed died at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy