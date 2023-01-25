Read full article on original website
Major Crime Ring With Ties To White Supremacy Group Busted In San Diego
70 arrests were made during raids where police found fentanyl, heroin, OxyContin, firearms and at least 24 stolen cars.
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic...
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Man found asleep in reported stolen car parked at San Diego Police station
A suspected vehicle thief was arrested after San Diego Police said he parked the car and fell asleep at -- of all places -- the SDPD Traffic Division parking lot.
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Man suspected of attempted bank robbery in South Bay
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank last week in National City.
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
Man Leads Police on Lengthy Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
A 53-year-old man allegedly operating a stolen vehicle while intoxicated led authorities on a lengthy pursuit, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s San Marcos station attempted to stop the vehicle at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, later identified as Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a nine- mile pursuit, according to authorities.
San Diego parents raise awareness after son survives fentanyl overdose
The San Diego Sheriff's Department says overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county. The department has "Harm Reduction Kits" available at all stations and substations.
Murder conviction overturned in San Diego triple-slaying
The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985.
Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
chulavistatoday.com
FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
Man sentenced 13 years for selling fentanyl that killed Coronado 15-year-old
A San Diego man who sold a fentanyl-laced pill to a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore, leading to the teen's death, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.
East County man dies in motorcycle crash
A man who was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Santee earlier this month has died, authorities said.
Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad crash identified
A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.
Driver killed in North County crash identified
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.
Victim of Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Was John Reed, 29, of San Diego
Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during a predawn confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Friday found John Reed of San Diego on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. Reed died at the scene.
