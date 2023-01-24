Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
Mythical Games Acquires Marketplace Tech Startup DMarket, Launches New Digital Asset Marketplace
DMarket’s co-founders will join Mythical Games’ leadership team. The tech startup has also adopted the Mythical Chain for its existing marketplace. The Mythical Chain has been live for six weeks, processing over 2 million transactions. Gaming technology studio, Mythical Games, has acquired marketplace tech startup, DMarket for an...
coinchapter.com
Creo Engine: The Future of Web3 Gaming is Here
At the heart of Creo Engine is CreoPlay, a blockchain game platform poised to host a new generation of web3 games. Launched in October last year, CreoPlay boasts an innovative interoperability feature that allows games to connect and share assets. This means that players can experience a seamless and immersive gaming experience, with the ability to share and trade assets across different games. With updates planned for the upcoming quarter of the year, CreoPlay is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in the blockchain gaming space.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
altcoinbuzz.io
The Latest Developments of the Blockchain Gaming Sector
Are you curious about the latest developments in the exciting world of blockchain gaming technology? From new P2E games and platforms to partnerships and business models, we have everything you need to know. Blockchain technology has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for the online gaming industry, enabling...
coingeek.com
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Tech: PGA Show highlights new revenue-generating ideas
The annual PGA Show is always a breeding ground for innovative products and companies in the industry. Even though I’m not in Orlando for this week’s event, which began yesterday, the golf nut in me couldn’t resist exploring which up-and-coming technologies are being talked about this year.
nftgators.com
UNEP Launches Metaverse Simulator Game for Environment Protection Studies
The United National Environmental Programme’s Ozone Secretariat has launched a metaverse simulator game. Dubbed Apollo’s Edition the metaverse game will be offered through the Reset the Earth Education Platform. The game will provide tools and resources for educators to teach students the importance of environmental protection. The United...
thefastmode.com
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
Ethos Wallet raises $4.2M to build out applications on blockchain founded by former Meta employees
Crypto startup Ethos Wallet announced Thursday that it had raised $4.2 million. Ethos Wallet said Wednesday that it had raised $4.2 million to hire more developers, help it build more applications for the Ethos Wallet, and create a mobile app. Cofounder and CEO Nadia Eldeib said part of the money...
TechCrunch
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
petapixel.com
Shutterstock Launches AI Image Generator Using DALL-E’s Technology
Shutterstock has launched an AI image generator on its platform utilizing DALL-E’s technology. The photo stock giant has rolled out OpenAI’s text-to-image generator integrated into its website after the partnership was announced last October. The AI image generation platform is live and available to all Shutterstock customers globally...
smallbiztrends.com
Meta Launches Tool to Help Creators and Publishers with Intellectual Property Rights
Meta recently launched a new website to help creators and publishers better manage their intellectual property. Rights Manager is intended to combat copyright infringement and protect lawful expression on Facebook and Instagram. The website provides ‘unprecedented transparency’ into the tools and policies that Meta uses to give copyright holders better control over their intellectual property, including when, how and where their content is shared across Meta platforms.
zycrypto.com
Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?
On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off starting next month
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
decrypt.co
Backed by Jay-Z, Web3 Hardware Startup Spatial Labs Raises $10 Million
Founder Iddris Sandu opens up about his crypto hardware play and brainstorming with his ‘big brother’ celebrity investor. Web3 startup Spatial Labs has raised $10 million in its seed funding round, led by Blockchain Capital and backed by billionaire rap artist Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners. When combined with Spatial’s pre-seed funding raise of $4 million, the new round brings the startup’s total funding to $14 million.
thedefiant.io
MarketAcross Named As European Blockchain Convention’s Web3 Lead Media Partner
Leading blockchain marketing firm MarketAcross has joined the upcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC) as its main global media partner. The convention, now in its eighth edition, is expected to welcome over 2,500 attendees to the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona between 15-17 February. As part of the strategic partnership, the experienced...
ffnews.com
The Best Tech at CES 2023 – Sponsored by FF News
At CES 2023, we caught up with Stu from Stu’s Reviews to check out some of the best tech on display at the world’s biggest tech show!. The level of innovation on display was out of this world! We saw everything from brand-new robots to cars with “e-ink” paint jobs.
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
Web3: Catalyzing Digital Fashion
New Web3 tools are helping create a new asset class of digital items.
Comments / 0