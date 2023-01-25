- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.

1 DAY AGO