'Radicalizing Our Elders'—California Shootings Leave Asian Americans Aghast
Chunli Zhao, 67, is suspected of opening fire at two locations, just days after an older Asian man allegedly killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.
More than seven thousand people shared their best ideas to stop mass shootings. Here are the best.
As of January 24, 2023, at least 69 people have been killed in 39 mass shootings across the United States . The deadliest shooting happened on January 21 in Monterey Park, California, when a 72-year-old man shot 20 people, killing 11. On January 23, a 66-year-old man killed 7 people and injured another in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California.It’s hard to see these stories in the news every few weeks—or days—and not get desensitized, especially when lawmakers have made it clear that they will not do anything substantive to curb the availability of assault weapons in the U.S.After the assault weapons ban, which had been in effect for 10 years, lapsed in 2004, the number of mass shootings tripled.
Shock turns to disbelief in mass shooting-hit Asian communities
When an Asian man sprayed bullets around a dance studio full of Asian revelers in California, it sent shockwaves through the community. When another Asian man attacked fellow Asian and Hispanic farmworkers in the same state two days later, that shock turned to disbelief.
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
abovethelaw.com
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
Joe Rogan Slams CNN for Covering Anti-Police Protests in Atlanta as ‘Mostly Peaceful': ‘You’re Not the Propaganda Department’
Following an anti-police riot over the weekend in Atlanta in which property was set on fire or destroyed by a mob of participants linked to Antifa, Joe Rogan railed against CNN’s coverage of the events. In a rant on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the media personality took aim...
The Jewish Press
Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?
The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
The Jewish Press
George Washington University Responds to Antisemitism Complaint Filed about Prof. Lara Sheehi
The Israel education organization StandWithUs filed a complaint against George Washington University with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, alleging a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The complaint alleges “a pervasive, hostile, and discriminatory environment for Jewish and Israeli students...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism, Indoctrination and Propaganda in Higher Education
Iconoclasm is the act of attacking or assertively rejecting cherished beliefs and institutions or established values and practices. Jews have been subjected to this from time immemorial in the form of antisemitism. In many countries, higher education is now nothing but iconoclasm. It has been conquered by hate, indoctrination and...
Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students
Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
Twice as many people believe anti-Semitic ideas since 2019: study
Results of a study released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League indicate that widespread belief in anti-Semitic tropes has reached rates “unseen for decades.”
University of Alabama Investigating Chalk Messages Targeting Jewish Community
The University of Alabama has launched an investigation after messages targeting the Jewish community were found written in chalk in public areas across the campus Thursday morning. The messages on sidewalks all over the Capstone Thursday were in support of Ye, the rapper otherwise known as Kanye West, who shocked...
Houston Chronicle
Book World: During Reconstruction, a brutal 'war on freedom'
- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.
Anti-Defamation League survey finds a spike in antisemitic beliefs
The percentage of Americans who believe in a number of antisemitic tropes has spiked in the past three years, according to the results of a recent survey by the Anti-Defamation League.
Combating antisemitism today: Holocaust education in the era of Twitter and TikTok
Antisemitism often appears and spreads on social media. But digital technology can be part of the solution, too.
