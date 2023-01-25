ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Upworthy

More than seven thousand people shared their best ideas to stop mass shootings. Here are the best.

As of January 24, 2023, at least 69 people have been killed in 39 mass shootings across the United States . The deadliest shooting happened on January 21 in Monterey Park, California, when a 72-year-old man shot 20 people, killing 11. On January 23, a 66-year-old man killed 7 people and injured another in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California.It’s hard to see these stories in the news every few weeks—or days—and not get desensitized, especially when lawmakers have made it clear that they will not do anything substantive to curb the availability of assault weapons in the U.S.After the assault weapons ban, which had been in effect for 10 years, lapsed in 2004, the number of mass shootings tripled.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Assassinations in American History

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!

“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
The Jewish Press

Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?

The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism, Indoctrination and Propaganda in Higher Education

Iconoclasm is the act of attacking or assertively rejecting cherished beliefs and institutions or established values and practices. Jews have been subjected to this from time immemorial in the form of antisemitism. In many countries, higher education is now nothing but iconoclasm. It has been conquered by hate, indoctrination and...
RadarOnline

Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students

Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
Houston Chronicle

Book World: During Reconstruction, a brutal 'war on freedom'

- - - Even at the distance of the 21st century, the events of the Civil War and Reconstruction remain a national pivot point, a moment at which a new future emerged into view. W.E.B. Du Bois called Reconstruction "the finest effort to achieve democracy for the working millions which this world had ever seen." It was indeed an epic event like the Reformation and the French Revolution. But notwithstanding its ambition - or perhaps because of it - the era has been universally judged a "failure" by Du Bois and generations of historians from the early 20th century to the present. But that appraisal amounts to a mystifying generalization for a political project so radical, it was virtually utopian in scale.

