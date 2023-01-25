Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Showed Interest In John Collins
Atlanta big man drawing interest from Western Conference contender.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell...
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
Pelicans’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the season with a bang as they had a seven-game winning streak and another five successive wins in December. After their December 30th win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they had a 23-12 record, but they now lost six games in a row as they have dropped to a 26-23 record. That’s still good enough for fourth place in the West due to the subpar play of their other counterparts.
Ingram's Return Not Enough To Keep Pelicans From 6th Straight Defeat
The Pelicans surrendered a 12-point first half lead and lost their sixth consecutive game on Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic to beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dwight Powell added 15 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11, and Reggie Bullock...
Albany Herald
Cavs have no trouble disposing of short-handed Rockets
Darius Garland scored a game-high 26 points while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen recorded double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 113-95 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the floor, connected on five 3-pointers, and added nine assists and four steals...
Albany Herald
Heat hope to cool off hot Magic
The visiting Orlando Magic and host Miami Heat arrive for their in-state matchup Friday night both winners in three of their last four contests. For Orlando, homecourt victories over NBA-leading Boston on Monday and Indiana on Wednesday mark the Magic's first consecutive victories since Dec. 21 and 23.
Albany Herald
All-Star Game to pit Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis; starters revealed
LeBron James has earned his 19th All-Star selection in 20 NBA seasons, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. He also became the only player to be selected 19 straight times. It'll be Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis when the 2023 NBA All-Star game tips off Feb. 19...
Albany Herald
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since.
Albany Herald
Raptors, Warriors collide looking for consistency
Two teams coming off satisfying wins and hoping to turn the corner to consistency square off Friday night in San Francisco when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors. It also brings together the teams that dueled in the memorable 2019 NBA Finals.
