Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO