Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Related
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Cat's Impressive Tricks Would Be a Hit at Any Party
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We’ll be the first to admit that we love showing off our fur baby. But come on, is there any parent that doesn’t like to show off their fur babies to all their friends?! Especially if they can do tricks. Everyone loves to see tricks!
A cute video of the cat wanting to sleep next to the dog.
Recently, a heartwarming video was posted on Twitter by user Yoda4ever that has captured the hearts of many animal lovers. The video depicts a small, fluffy cat lying near a larger dog, with the caption "Cat wants to sleep next to the dog...
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
Upworthy
Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
Dog's Reason for Pulling Owner into Grocery Store Every Day Melts Hearts
The viral TikTok video has racked up more than 250,000 likes, with one user commenting: "It's called a collection. your pup is a Collector."
People
Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!
Like Simba working on his roar in The Lion King, real-life wild animals need to learn essential survival lessons when they're young. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography recently captured a baby elephant in the middle of trying to master one of these lessons: charging. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach, a...
earth.com
Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?
Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.
Tiger euthanized after escaping farm, attacking local man and animals
Johannesburg — Sheba, an 8-year-old tiger that escaped from a small enclosure at a farm south of Johannesburg over the weekend, was euthanized Monday after officials decided trying to recapture the animal was too risky. South African police in helicopters and rescue teams on foot spent five days following...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes to Shelter and Stuns Everyone with a Kitten, Their Bond Grows Tighter Each Day
A cat came to a shelter and stunned everyone with a kitten. Their bond grew tighter each day. Every now and then, animal rescue groups come across a mother cat and kitten that are meant to stay together. This happened a couple of years ago with a cat named Cupid...
pethelpful.com
Cat Faces Off with Mountain Lion After It Approaches the Family Home
Instagram user @pandemicthecat recently posted one of the wildest videos we’ve ever seen. It’s almost hard to believe this happened. If you happen to live in an area where wild animals roam, make sure you have a big dog and don’t let your cat outside. Right outside...
pethelpful.com
Family's Garage Turning Into An Unexpected Cat Farm Is So Cool
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @those27kids recently posted a clip showing that the family's garage turned into what looks like a cat sanctuary and we’re absolutely obsessed. But having all those cats isn't even the best part. The thing that got us is that the family never expected this.
Trainer demonstrates how to handle a reactive dog when visitors come over - it only takes four steps
Is your dog prone to snapping or getting worked up when guests come round? Try this dog trainer's preventative method
Comments / 0