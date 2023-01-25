Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Showed Interest In John Collins
Atlanta big man drawing interest from Western Conference contender.
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: LeBron continues hot streak, Pelicans struggling without Zion
Trade season is heating up and the all-star break is fast-approaching. But in the meantime, let's take a look at what's happening in the NBA, and whose stock is going up and whose is going down. Rising: LeBron James. LeBron James seemingly can't wait to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the...
WDSU
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
Pelicans’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the season with a bang as they had a seven-game winning streak and another five successive wins in December. After their December 30th win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they had a 23-12 record, but they now lost six games in a row as they have dropped to a 26-23 record. That’s still good enough for fourth place in the West due to the subpar play of their other counterparts.
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
Ingram's Return Not Enough To Keep Pelicans From 6th Straight Defeat
The Pelicans surrendered a 12-point first half lead and lost their sixth consecutive game on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active for Lakers' Wednesday game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will make his return to the court after the Lakers' superstar was sidelined over one month with a right foot stress injury. In a restricted role around 20-to-24 minutes, our models project Davis to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
FOX Sports
Pelicans face the Wizards on 6-game losing streak
Washington Wizards (22-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Washington after losing six straight games. The Pelicans are 17-8 in home games. New Orleans is 11-19 against opponents over .500. The Wizards...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Leads Comeback Against the Rockets
HOUSTON-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second game of their five-game road trip. This game was the first game of the season series between Houston and Washington. The Wizards defeat the Mavericks 127-126 in their last game and came into this game on a three-game winning streak.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis 'Could Return' Wednesday Against Spurs
This would be incredible news for the Purple and Gold.
