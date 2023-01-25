ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Good Luck Trying to Sell Your Home Quickly in These 5 Cities

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nMGM_0kQRA39200

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Pending home sales are falling across the country, which could be a sign that you may have some trouble selling your home.

The housing market is cooling fast. Pending sales have slipped to their lowest level on record, according to the real estate company Redfin.

Redfin says pending home sales — which occur when a home sale is ready to close — dropped 32% compared to a year earlier for the four-week period ending on Jan. 8.

Some areas are seeing especially big declines. If you live in one of the following markets, you might have difficulties selling your home quickly and using the proceeds to fatten your bank account.

Nashville, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvkXk_0kQRA39200

Decline in pending sales year over year: -50.8%

Pending sales are down dramatically in Nashville, a place that’s famous for its music. With sales declining, some home sellers are sure to end up singing the blues.

Houses were on the market for a median of 54 days in December 2022, which is the longest number of days homes have lingered for sale since February 2020.

Austin, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VDKf_0kQRA39200

Decline in pending sales year over year: -55.3%

Texas has become a popular place to relocate in recent years. Americans in other states have been moving to the Lone Star State in big numbers.

But that migration may be slowing down. Cities such as Austin have seen a dramatic decline in pending sales. The median home sale price in Austin was $535,000 in December, which was a 3.9% decline compared to the same period a year earlier.

Want to learn how to build wealth like the 1%? Sign up for Worthy to get ideas and advice delivered to your inbox.

Phoenix, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KVf0_0kQRA39200

Decline in pending sales year over year: -56.9%

Phoenix is another city that attracted a lot of new residents over the past few years. But things may be cooling down in the desert.

Homes in the city were on the market for a median of 61 days in December, an increase of 30 days compared to the same period from a year earlier.

Jacksonville, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq1rw_0kQRA39200

Decline in pending sales year over year: -57.4%

The weather may be sunny in Jacksonville, but the housing market is showing some signs of gloom.

There were 1,072 homes sold in Jacksonville in December, according to Redfin. That marked a 45.1% decline compared to a year earlier.

Las Vegas, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ljca_0kQRA39200

Decline in pending sales year over year: -61.9%

If you want to take a gamble on real estate in Las Vegas, be careful: Right now, rolling the dice on a property might not pay off.

In December, just 15.7% of homes sold in the city went above the listing price, according to Redfin. That statistic is off from the peak for this market in May 2022, when 58.9% of homes sold above the listing price.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fB3VD_0kQRA39200

Before you start shopping for a home, sit down and create a budget of your estimated expenses each month to see how much of a home you can afford.

Remember to factor in regular costs like utilities, as well unexpected repairs. In fact, look into ways to make extra cash so you can boost your savings in case you suddenly need to cover repairs or other costs.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
wvlt.tv

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX
folioweekly.com

Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
folioweekly.com

Worst Tourist Trap: St. Johns Town Center

It’s happened to all of us, probably during the holiday season, or really any season that schools are on break. You head out to “the heart of shopping and dining in Jacksonville” (their words, not ours) for some retail therapy only to be stuck in traffic before you even set eyes on the Costco. But if you manage to arrive early enough to avoid the heaviest traffic, you can still count on making seemingly endless laps around the parking lots to find a space. Once you finally make it out of your car to the “outdoor lifestyle mall,” you’ll be engulfed by teems of shoppers filling the skinny sidewalks. And it’s all fun and games until you make your way to the end of the row of stores only to have a handful of shopping bags and no more money left in your pockets. Frankly, it’s a consumerist’s dream, but for those that are native to Jacksonville, it’s a tourist trap. –Ambar Ramirez.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Tennessee vs Texas: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

And Texas are set to face off Saturday afternoon in arguably the premier matchup of this year’s 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Volunteers and Longhorns faced off previously a year ago in the 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Austin, a game in which Texas won, 52-51. Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country according to the latest AP Poll, Tennessee comes into this matchup with a 17-3 overall record, one that includes a 7-1 mark in SEC play. The Volunteers are also currently on a three-game winning streak that dates back to January 17, one that includes’ wins over Mississippi State, LSU, and Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy