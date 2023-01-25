ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago area sees several inches of snow; Winter Weather Advisory canceled

By Christine Flores, Paul Konrad, Tom Skilling, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Demetrius Ivory
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory has ended as the season’s biggest snow so far winds down.

Snow began falling early Wednesday morning. The morning commute saw heavy wet snow, slick roads and low visibility.

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storm here

As of 7 a.m. nearly 4 inches of snow was reported on Joliet’s west side. A number of other locations were reporting 3 inches.

The current lack-luster snow season picks up a bit Wednesday with a 3-5 inch snowfall expectation far exceeding any of the several one inch snows we have received so far.

LINK: Chicago Plow Tracker

The 2022-2023 snow season for Chicago had totaled only 6.2 inches as of Tuesday – normal is 18.1 inches.

A Winter Storm Advisory was in effect for most of the morning and midday. It was canceled at 2 p.m.

How much snow have we gotten so far? Skilling tracking totals

Wednesday’s Snapshot—18,000 ft. aloft

We can project weather in coming days by following embedded “short waves” that will move E/SE in long-wave low pressure trough aloft over Canada/U.S., triggering periodic surface low pressure/clouds/snow over Chicago area

Incoming winter storm has 31 states under some form of winter advisory

Accumulating snow here part of band from New Mexico to New England

TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER: 10 Tornadoes reported in Texas/Louisiana by late Tuesday afternoon

As the low-pressure system that will affect our area Wednesday strengthened in Texas Tuesday afternoon, tornadoes broke out in the Houston Texas area and moved NE into Louisiana.  As of early evening 10 touchdowns had been reported, one near Orange Texas flipped cars and semis and downed power lines. Significant damages reported with powerlines down and multiple vehicles including Semitrailers flipped and rolled over on Interstate 10 near Orange, TX. Storms moved out of Texas into southwestern Louisiana.

Wednesday’s Severe Weather Outlook

Frigid pattern takes hold later this weekend and promises to continue into the opening weeks of February

FULL DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

