Troy, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Meet Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for the best mom in New York, you can probably find her in her Schenectady classroom. Kate Boydston, a special education teacher and mother of two, was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) on Monday. “I am incredibly honored about […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jon Poppe named head football coach at Union College

Following an extensive national search, Jon Poppe has been named the 34th coach of the Union College football program, Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin '93 announced on Thursday. Jon Poppe named head football coach at Union College. Following an extensive national search, Jon Poppe has been named the 34th coach...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Amsterdam

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews

The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

