24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Capital Region’s first indoor pickleball club coming to Latham
The Capital Region's first indoor pickleball club will be opening in Latham. True Pickleball Club is set to open in April in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.
Meet Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for the best mom in New York, you can probably find her in her Schenectady classroom. Kate Boydston, a special education teacher and mother of two, was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) on Monday. “I am incredibly honored about […]
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
Jon Poppe named head football coach at Union College
Following an extensive national search, Jon Poppe has been named the 34th coach of the Union College football program, Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin '93 announced on Thursday. Jon Poppe named head football coach at Union College. Following an extensive national search, Jon Poppe has been named the 34th coach...
Siena star serves guests at Latham Dunkin’
Siena basketball star and Guilderland native Andrew Platek served Latham guests at Dunkin' ahead of an upcoming rivalry game.
The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
Watervliet Fire Department union president retires
On Monday, January 23, the Watervliet Fire Department said goodbye to Firefighter Jody Legault.
Tipsy Moose owners to open taco eatery in Latham
Brendan Brader and Robert Tario, co-owners of the Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern with locations in Latham, Albany and Troy, are set to open the Tipsy Taco Cantina. The restaurant will be at 704 Loudon Road in Latham.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Documentary to focus on Northumberland hamlet
The Saratoga County History Center on Thursday announced that the Bacon Hill community is the subject of an upcoming local history documentary, which will premiere in special screenings in March.
Zinc8 to move US headquarters to Kingston
Zinc8, a long-duration energy storage startup that has enjoyed a lot of state support in recent months, will move its U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday morning.
Kingston railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue closed
The railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Road closure in Amsterdam
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
Cohoes fire captain to retire after 28 years of service
Captain Otto Madsen, who has served the city and residents of Cohoes for the last 28 years, will retire on Thursday.
CBA placed on probation; football program suspended for week 0
Section 2's athletic council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to place Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years, and suspend the football program for week zero.
Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews
The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
