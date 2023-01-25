ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Clovis West girls, No. 12 in the nation, lose at home to TRAC rival Clovis

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIvvJ_0kQR8lAE00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis West girls basketball team is a dynasty: ten straight section championships, with one state championship in there as well.

That dominance has continued this season, with a perfect 22-0 record entering Tuesday that includes wins in Washington, D.C. as well as in Orlando, Florida.

And four wins in the TRAC.

Clovis West still has four wins in the TRAC, but Clovis now has five TRAC wins after beating Clovis West on Tuesday night, 52-51.

“I could’ve started crying, I don’t even know what to think,” said Clovis senior guard Devin Miller, who scored eleven points in the first quarter. “That was the most exciting thing I think I’ve ever been a part of.”

Miller and the Cougars had an eleven-point lead after the first quarter, and a ten-point lead at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles went on an 11-2 run to take a four-point lead with approximately four minutes to play. But then two freshmen came through for the Cougars: Yazmin Aguilera, who drained a three-pointer to give Clovis a one-point lead with one minute left, and Sadie Sin, who made the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining.

“When they went on their run, we stayed calm,” said Clovis head coach Cooper Steele. “We hit a couple jumpers, followed the game plan. And really proud of the girls for believing we could do it.”

These teams will meet again on February 10th at Clovis High School.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day

Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno kids can enroll in city’s sports leagues for only $20

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A program described as the first of its kind will provide more three-to-15-year-old children in Fresno the chance to participate in city-sponsored leagues by lowering costs from $75 per program to $20 per program. The Youth Sports Fee Waiver Program was announced Wednesday by Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell and Mayor […]
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Diamond 'Dogs add Price & Karraker to coaching staff

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State baseball interim head coach Ryan Overland has added Ritchie Price as an assistant coach and Jack Karraker as a volunteer assistant coach to the coaching staff. Arriving in Fresno after 11 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Kansas, Price coached the Jayhawks'...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Anime Gaming Expo is in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s fairgrounds will be hosting the 2023 Anime Gaming Expo at the start of February. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During these two days, anime lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy products from more than 150 vendors […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno warming centers to remain open into February

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s warming centers will continue to be available until the first week of February, the City of Fresno officials announced on Thursday. Due to the continuous cold temperatures, the centers will be open until Feb. 9 at 8:00 a.m. City officials say they provide cots, blankets, and pet cages. This is […]
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

JuCo O-Lineman Edward Fonua commits to Fresno State

The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a junior college offensive lineman to the 2023 recruiting class. Cerritos College lineman Edward Fonua announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Fonua is a 6-foot-3 and 310-pound offensive lineman who spent the past year at the junior college level. He started at...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park

A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
HANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Wednesday, Jan. 25. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Kingsburg Elementary School District Plan A. Shelly Baird School has a two-hour delay. Traver Elementary – Plan A. Clay Joint Elementary Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspicious package found near Selland Arena, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CESAREO GARASA: A country homecoming for Rudy Parris with The Rounders

Visalia-based musician Rudy Parris is the epitome of larger-than-life talent. Having shared a stage with him when he performed with Mento Buru, I can testify with complete confidence on just how formidable a player and heartfelt a person he can be. Those qualities are intertwined.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”

VISALIA – After years of building up his co-founded business The Source LGBT+ Center, Nick Vargas was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, making him the first out gay man to receive the honor. Vargas received the award at the chamber’s annual awards gala on Jan. 20. Co-founder and...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy