Clovis West girls, No. 12 in the nation, lose at home to TRAC rival Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis West girls basketball team is a dynasty: ten straight section championships, with one state championship in there as well.

That dominance has continued this season, with a perfect 22-0 record entering Tuesday that includes wins in Washington, D.C. as well as in Orlando, Florida.

And four wins in the TRAC.

Clovis West still has four wins in the TRAC, but Clovis now has five TRAC wins after beating Clovis West on Tuesday night, 52-51.

“I could’ve started crying, I don’t even know what to think,” said Clovis senior guard Devin Miller, who scored eleven points in the first quarter. “That was the most exciting thing I think I’ve ever been a part of.”

Miller and the Cougars had an eleven-point lead after the first quarter, and a ten-point lead at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles went on an 11-2 run to take a four-point lead with approximately four minutes to play. But then two freshmen came through for the Cougars: Yazmin Aguilera, who drained a three-pointer to give Clovis a one-point lead with one minute left, and Sadie Sin, who made the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining.

“When they went on their run, we stayed calm,” said Clovis head coach Cooper Steele. “We hit a couple jumpers, followed the game plan. And really proud of the girls for believing we could do it.”

These teams will meet again on February 10th at Clovis High School.

