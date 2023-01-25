Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
Related
housebeautiful.com
This two-bedroom box redefines architect-designed prefabricated living spaces
An alternative to a traditional cabin, we were rather impressed by this newly-installed Bert's Box nestled among lush vineyards and rolling hills, designed by the award-winning architects Box 9 Design in collaboration with Bert & May. Created with reclaimed materials to provide an energy-efficient and eco-friendly space, these spaces also...
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
housebeautiful.com
The best rattan furniture for a breezy, bohemian scheme
Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
homestyling.guru
Terrazzo and character are in and grey is out, says designer
The new year holds excitement in interior design trends as we get to explore new styling or revisit old designs. Interior designer and stylist Liz Hayward takes a dive into the biggest trends she expects to see this year, as well as what’s no longer in. Earthy tones and...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
housebeautiful.com
Design Confidential: What’s the Smallest Space You’ve Ever Transformed?
Every awkward space has potential—all you need is a vision. Whether you live in a large house or a tiny apartment, there's bound to be at least one part of your home that offers a challenge. Tight square footage, awkward angles, oddly placed doorways: They all lead to innovative design solutions. With some creativity, you can turn an odd spot into a functional and well-designed zone for seating, cooking, hosting, storing, sleeping... The possibilities are endless. If you're stuck and need some inspiration, read on to see how industry experts transformed their most compact and trickiest projects to date. From a maid's room that became a home office to an under-the-stairs space that was transformed into a powder room, these tiny projects pack a big punch.
Inspired Interiors' Sarah Sherman Samuel Details Eclectic Interior Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Sarah Sherman Samuel stars in Magnolia Network's "Inspired Interiors." Here is her approach to interior design and advice for couples with clashing styles.
theartofdesignmagazine.com
THE RISE OF INTERNAL FRAMES FOR MODERN LIFESTYLES AND LIVING – bring the wow-factor to your home with this contemporary solution
Synonymous with the Art Deco period of the 1920s and 30s, Steel and steel look doors are a established design classic and have played a major role in the rise in popularity of black-framed doors. Many of our customers are opting to maintain the style and character of their original steel frames or return to this classic look after previous replacement attempts with PVC.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
Comments / 0