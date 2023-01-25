Every awkward space has potential—all you need is a vision. Whether you live in a large house or a tiny apartment, there's bound to be at least one part of your home that offers a challenge. Tight square footage, awkward angles, oddly placed doorways: They all lead to innovative design solutions. With some creativity, you can turn an odd spot into a functional and well-designed zone for seating, cooking, hosting, storing, sleeping... The possibilities are endless. If you're stuck and need some inspiration, read on to see how industry experts transformed their most compact and trickiest projects to date. From a maid's room that became a home office to an under-the-stairs space that was transformed into a powder room, these tiny projects pack a big punch.

