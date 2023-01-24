ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington Gap, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bears thrash Letcher County

Harlan County has claimed win number 16 against three defeats. On Thursday, the latest win came easily against one of the top 14th Region teams, Letcher Central. The Black Bears raced to a 20-10 advantage after the first eight minutes. The lead by HC swelled to 49-19 at halftime. Harlan...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Lady Bears score 35 first-quarter points in thrashing of Jenkins

Harlan County exploded for 35 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 71-41 win over visiting Jenkins last Friday. Nine different Lady Bears scored in the quarter as HC led 35-8 after one period. Hailey Austin hit three treys and Kylie Jones nailed two in the opening quarter.
JENKINS, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan Council discusses transient tax ordinance

During a recent meeting, the Harlan City Council discussed an amendment to the ordinance aimed at collecting the city of Harlan’s transient tax. The tax is generally applied to temporary accommodations such as hotel rooms. The panel approved a first reading of the ordinance amending the city’s current ordinance...
HARLAN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

FEMA approves more aid on 6-month anniversary of eastern Ky. flooding

This week marks the six-month anniversary of the eastern Kentucky flooding that killed 44 people, and more federal aid has been approved in the region where more than a dozen counties were designated major disaster areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday the approval of $1,620,104 for emergency...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Bledsoe traffic stop leads to DUI arrest

A woman is facing multiple charges including trafficking heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substances following a traffic stop. Cameron Lillian Caldwell, 36, of Kettle Island, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. According to a news release, deputies executed a traffic...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy