Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
Lady Bobcats stay on winning track
In Superior, the girls have rhythm and the boys are still trying hard to find it. That’s a conclusion that can be drawn from the pair of lopsided victories recorded by the Lady Bobcats basketball team, 64-41 over Two Eagle River Saturday night and 58-40 over I-90 rival St. Regis the night before. The boys, meanwhile, continue to search for the winning formula after dropping two games to the same opponents. Saturday the Bobcats fell to Two Eagle River in another tight loss, 46-40. Friday night they were routed by St. Regis’ boys 71-35. For the girls, the pair of wins solidified their...
March for Life held in Thompson Falls
In conjunction with the National Right to Life March in Washington D.C., residents of Sanders County participated and marched along Thompson Falls' Main Street. The anti-abortion march was organized with the help of the local Knights of Columbus Council member Jim Krogman, Steve Snell and several local churches. They have been involved with the march over the last 20 plus years. The march was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing abortion rights decisions to state governments. Jim Hantz, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, said about the ruling, “This has...
Kenton Randolph Lewis
Kenton Randolph Lewis was born in Missoula on Oct. 21, 1939 to Harold Lewis and Maryellen (Goshen) Lewis, the first of their four children. When he was very young the family lived in various Montana towns, and, except for the years during World War II when the family was in Bremerton, WA, Kenton lived most of his young life in Montana. For much of his childhood the family settled on the Miles family ranch at Tarkio and his mother taught in the one room schoolhouse there. It was not an easy life, there were many hardships but also many adventures....
TV show ‘Yellowstone’ generates $750M in spending in Montana
Paramount Network’s popular TV series “Yellowstone,” has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, the study found that the TV show has been a significant factor in marketing Montana. Centered on the fictional Dutton family ranch, “Yellowstone” is largely filmed in Darby, Hamilton, Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, and it treated more than 12 million viewers to the scenery of Montana...
Howard Nuernberger
Howard Nuernberger, 87 years old, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hot Springs Rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke. Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius will have internment and a memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by lunch at the Charlo Senior Center until 6 p.m. Howard is survived by sisters, Sheila Watkins and Karen and Louie Shoemaker. Son, Howard Paul (H.P), Stepson, Bill Brown. Surviving grandchildren, David Brown Tirza and John and Strom Nuernberger. Stepchildren: Jackie Hicks, Laura Sollars & Paul and Paula Augare, Kenny Sollars and Richard Sollars. Great Granddaughter Debbie Connelly. Niece Carrie. Howard enjoyed buying and selling cattle along with running a small herd of cattle. He also loved following the PRCA with his wife Jan and their good friends Charlie and Carol Lyons. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Nuernberger and his beloved daughter, Laurie Wallis.
Local 4-H members meet with legislators
Members and leaders of the Sanders County 4-H program helped to host the biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast and Citizenship Seminar in Helena on Jan. 15-17. Members that attended were from the Plains South Side Sparks 4-H club including Melodie Cook, Mikiah Cook, John McNamara and Hannah Warnes. 10-year-old McNamara was chosen to be one of the guest speakers for the breakfast and he talked about how 4-H has opportunities for all and was given a standing ovation from the room. Mikiah Cook was selected to be on the planning committee for the event and was able to take part in...
Conservation district board considers resort deck permit
Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, also known as the 310 Law, requires anyone planning to work in or near a year-round stream or river to obtain a permit. Private land or public property. High or low bank. From thinning brush and trees to removal of large rocks and fallen logs. Steps or stairs to access the water. Deck builds on a stream or riverbank. Placement of fill-material in the water or on the bank. A 310 Permit is needed and here is why. To prevent downstream neighbors from facing issues with a project. To ensure that fisheries and...
Eggflation: St. Regis farm sees boost in egg sales
During the past year, seemingly every facet of life has been negatively impacted by rising consumer costs. People are feeling the pinch at the pump, in the department stores, rising insurance rates, their nest eggs, and now the most recent painful price hike even includes – Eggflation. You might want to hold off on that omelet you wanted for breakfast. The cost of a dozen large eggs has doubled to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, in November of 2021 the average price for eggs was...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/11/23 Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Welfare Check, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded. Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Medical Assistance Required, 5th Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP. Welfare Check, I-90 WB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30,...
Forest project proposed on 2,000 acres
The Missoula Ranger District is asking for public feedback on a 2,000 acre project along U.S. 12 that includes Fish, Graves and Howard creeks in Mineral County. The acreage is primarily in within the Wildland Urban Interface and utilizes Section 40806 in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s a project that covers about 37 miles of heavily used public roadways which are also the main arteries for first responders reacting to emergencies and wildfires. This road network also accesses private residences, campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, fishing and hunting areas. Known as fuelbreaks to Forest Service personnel, lay people refer to...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Community calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs at 11 a.m. Hobnobbing at 1:30 p.m. Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11 a.m. CAKLS 2 p.m. Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime at 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group at 2 p.m. Sat. Help w/ Heather at Noon St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to...
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Local seamstress finds niche in doll clothes
When Charlotte Osborne isn’t working her shift at the local grocery store in Superior, she’s at home stitching together a new dress for her hobby turned business, Blue Sky Doll Clothes. As for this Mineral County resident of 20 years, her soul is fed with needle and thread. “I have always enjoyed sewing, ever since I was a young girl,” remarked Osborne. “My mother taught me to sew on her sewing machine when I was about 12, and the first thing I ever made was a little dress for my Holly Hobbie rag doll.” She originally started making Raggedy Ann and Andy...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
