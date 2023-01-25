Read full article on original website
Related
bitterrootstar.com
Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus
14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
March for Life held in Thompson Falls
In conjunction with the National Right to Life March in Washington D.C., residents of Sanders County participated and marched along Thompson Falls' Main Street. The anti-abortion march was organized with the help of the local Knights of Columbus Council member Jim Krogman, Steve Snell and several local churches. They have been involved with the march over the last 20 plus years. The march was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing abortion rights decisions to state governments. Jim Hantz, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, said about the ruling, “This has...
montanarightnow.com
Florence Crittenton Family Services announces $10,000 donation from General Distributing Company
HELENA, Mont. - Florence Crittenton Family Services announced the General Distributing Company provided them a $10,000 donation. Funds from the donation will go to support Florence Crittenton’s capital campaign, Project Sunshine as well as programmatic support. “We are so grateful to the leadership of General Distributing Company for celebrating...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
NBCMontana
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
KALISPELL, Mont. — Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least...
kmhk.com
Successful Veterans Only Gym Expanding to Helena
I've gotten to see the success and the heart of the Adaptive Performance Center (APC) firsthand. Needless to say I was very excited to see that the nation's first of it's kind veterans only gym is now expanding to the capital city of Helena, Montana. Karen Pearson and Mitch Crouse...
Tanner Clay Ellis
Tanner Clay Ellis of Hot Springs left to ride that rainbow unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 4, 1955, to Don and Ada Ellis. He grew up on the family ranch near Cascade, Montana then moved to Livingston in 1966 where he graduated from Park senior High school in 1974. In his early years, Tanner worked as a guide for Black Otter Guide service in Livingston under his mentors and close friends, Duane and Ruth Neal, leading pack trips into the Absarokee Beartooth wilderness and surrounding areas. He...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
Conservation district board considers resort deck permit
Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, also known as the 310 Law, requires anyone planning to work in or near a year-round stream or river to obtain a permit. Private land or public property. High or low bank. From thinning brush and trees to removal of large rocks and fallen logs. Steps or stairs to access the water. Deck builds on a stream or riverbank. Placement of fill-material in the water or on the bank. A 310 Permit is needed and here is why. To prevent downstream neighbors from facing issues with a project. To ensure that fisheries and...
Forest project proposed on 2,000 acres
The Missoula Ranger District is asking for public feedback on a 2,000 acre project along U.S. 12 that includes Fish, Graves and Howard creeks in Mineral County. The acreage is primarily in within the Wildland Urban Interface and utilizes Section 40806 in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s a project that covers about 37 miles of heavily used public roadways which are also the main arteries for first responders reacting to emergencies and wildfires. This road network also accesses private residences, campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, fishing and hunting areas. Known as fuelbreaks to Forest Service personnel, lay people refer to...
NBCMontana
Kalispell Firefighters train for ice rescue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell firefighters are ready for anything that goes wrong out on the ice. Several just trained in ice rescues with the Whitewater Rescue Institute. Whitefish and Evergreen emergency rescuers also took part. Authorities advise that if you choose to recreate on the ice, make sure you...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/11/23 Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Welfare Check, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded. Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Medical Assistance Required, 5th Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP. Welfare Check, I-90 WB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30,...
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Butte, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Butte. The East Helena High School basketball team will have a game with Butte Central High School on January 26, 2023, 15:15:00. The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with Butte High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
Bobcats win Ted Kato Invitational
This was the performance Coach Charlie Crabb’s Superior Bobcats wrestlers have been building for and looking for all season. Their talent and depth was on full display this past Saturday as the Cats used championship efforts and strength up and down the lineup to win the team title at the Ted Kato Invitational event in Thompson Falls. With individual champions in three weight categories and runner-up finishes from three others, the Bobcats amassed 154.5 team points to easily outdistance second place Fort Benton, which had 114.0 points. Host team Thompson Falls also crowned a pair of individual weight class champions, while Plains/Hot Springs...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
266
Followers
815
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0