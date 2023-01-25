Read full article on original website
Tanner Clay Ellis
Tanner Clay Ellis of Hot Springs left to ride that rainbow unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 4, 1955, to Don and Ada Ellis. He grew up on the family ranch near Cascade, Montana then moved to Livingston in 1966 where he graduated from Park senior High school in 1974. In his early years, Tanner worked as a guide for Black Otter Guide service in Livingston under his mentors and close friends, Duane and Ruth Neal, leading pack trips into the Absarokee Beartooth wilderness and surrounding areas. He...
TV show ‘Yellowstone’ generates $750M in spending in Montana
Paramount Network’s popular TV series “Yellowstone,” has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, the study found that the TV show has been a significant factor in marketing Montana. Centered on the fictional Dutton family ranch, “Yellowstone” is largely filmed in Darby, Hamilton, Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, and it treated more than 12 million viewers to the scenery of Montana...
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Conservation district board considers resort deck permit
Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, also known as the 310 Law, requires anyone planning to work in or near a year-round stream or river to obtain a permit. Private land or public property. High or low bank. From thinning brush and trees to removal of large rocks and fallen logs. Steps or stairs to access the water. Deck builds on a stream or riverbank. Placement of fill-material in the water or on the bank. A 310 Permit is needed and here is why. To prevent downstream neighbors from facing issues with a project. To ensure that fisheries and...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
Eggflation: St. Regis farm sees boost in egg sales
During the past year, seemingly every facet of life has been negatively impacted by rising consumer costs. People are feeling the pinch at the pump, in the department stores, rising insurance rates, their nest eggs, and now the most recent painful price hike even includes – Eggflation. You might want to hold off on that omelet you wanted for breakfast. The cost of a dozen large eggs has doubled to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, in November of 2021 the average price for eggs was...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Forest project proposed on 2,000 acres
The Missoula Ranger District is asking for public feedback on a 2,000 acre project along U.S. 12 that includes Fish, Graves and Howard creeks in Mineral County. The acreage is primarily in within the Wildland Urban Interface and utilizes Section 40806 in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s a project that covers about 37 miles of heavily used public roadways which are also the main arteries for first responders reacting to emergencies and wildfires. This road network also accesses private residences, campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, fishing and hunting areas. Known as fuelbreaks to Forest Service personnel, lay people refer to...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Howard Nuernberger
Howard Nuernberger, 87 years old, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hot Springs Rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke. Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius will have internment and a memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by lunch at the Charlo Senior Center until 6 p.m. Howard is survived by sisters, Sheila Watkins and Karen and Louie Shoemaker. Son, Howard Paul (H.P), Stepson, Bill Brown. Surviving grandchildren, David Brown Tirza and John and Strom Nuernberger. Stepchildren: Jackie Hicks, Laura Sollars & Paul and Paula Augare, Kenny Sollars and Richard Sollars. Great Granddaughter Debbie Connelly. Niece Carrie. Howard enjoyed buying and selling cattle along with running a small herd of cattle. He also loved following the PRCA with his wife Jan and their good friends Charlie and Carol Lyons. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Nuernberger and his beloved daughter, Laurie Wallis.
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Local seamstress finds niche in doll clothes
When Charlotte Osborne isn’t working her shift at the local grocery store in Superior, she’s at home stitching together a new dress for her hobby turned business, Blue Sky Doll Clothes. As for this Mineral County resident of 20 years, her soul is fed with needle and thread. “I have always enjoyed sewing, ever since I was a young girl,” remarked Osborne. “My mother taught me to sew on her sewing machine when I was about 12, and the first thing I ever made was a little dress for my Holly Hobbie rag doll.” She originally started making Raggedy Ann and Andy...
Superior man sentenced for setting forest fires
A Superior man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands in Mineral County was sentenced Jan. 5 to eight months in prison. Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charges. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,323 restitution. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case. In court documents, the government alleged that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County. In 2021 alone, 22 fires were documented and investigated. Law...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
UM hires tribal outreach specialist
The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, a member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3. According to a press release from UM, Bird will play a pivotal role in helping the university create and sustain meaningful relationships with tribal communities while building bridges for Native students to pursue higher education and realize their dreams. “This role is vital for the University of Montana,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “Dr. Bird comes to UM with a wealth of experience that will benefit all of us....
Community Calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board Meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings Mineral County Fair meeting Jan. 11 6 p.m Commissioners Meeting Room Questions? Interested in volunteering? Open to the public. Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the...
Former legislator Tschida considers PSC director job
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been semi-retired for several years. He said he isn’t sure if he wants to move into the role at the same time his spouse won’t be working. Tschida lost an election for a state Senate seat this year to Democrat Willis Curdy. Curdy took 54 percent of the vote...
