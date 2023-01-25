Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
Bobcats win Ted Kato Invitational
This was the performance Coach Charlie Crabb’s Superior Bobcats wrestlers have been building for and looking for all season. Their talent and depth was on full display this past Saturday as the Cats used championship efforts and strength up and down the lineup to win the team title at the Ted Kato Invitational event in Thompson Falls. With individual champions in three weight categories and runner-up finishes from three others, the Bobcats amassed 154.5 team points to easily outdistance second place Fort Benton, which had 114.0 points. Host team Thompson Falls also crowned a pair of individual weight class champions, while Plains/Hot Springs...
St. Regis teams topple Noxon
If ever there was a time for the St. Regis boys basketball youth movement to step forward, it was Saturday night. The Noxon Red Devils were in town to take on the St. Regis boys and girls teams and the boys were missing an important element of their so far successful season. Junior forward John Pruitt, who along with senior standout Caleb Ball form the backbone of the 10-1 Tigers, was sitting in the stands in street clothes. Oh oh was a prevailing thought hovering over the gym. But the talented group of sophomores did not disappoint as they stepped up their games and...
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
'I'm going to beat it': Community support aids Lady Griz Hall of Famer Skyla Sisco in cancer battle
MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
March for Life held in Thompson Falls
In conjunction with the National Right to Life March in Washington D.C., residents of Sanders County participated and marched along Thompson Falls' Main Street. The anti-abortion march was organized with the help of the local Knights of Columbus Council member Jim Krogman, Steve Snell and several local churches. They have been involved with the march over the last 20 plus years. The march was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing abortion rights decisions to state governments. Jim Hantz, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, said about the ruling, “This has...
Howard Nuernberger
Howard Nuernberger, 87 years old, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hot Springs Rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke. Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius will have internment and a memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by lunch at the Charlo Senior Center until 6 p.m. Howard is survived by sisters, Sheila Watkins and Karen and Louie Shoemaker. Son, Howard Paul (H.P), Stepson, Bill Brown. Surviving grandchildren, David Brown Tirza and John and Strom Nuernberger. Stepchildren: Jackie Hicks, Laura Sollars & Paul and Paula Augare, Kenny Sollars and Richard Sollars. Great Granddaughter Debbie Connelly. Niece Carrie. Howard enjoyed buying and selling cattle along with running a small herd of cattle. He also loved following the PRCA with his wife Jan and their good friends Charlie and Carol Lyons. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Nuernberger and his beloved daughter, Laurie Wallis.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Kenton Randolph Lewis
Kenton Randolph Lewis was born in Missoula on Oct. 21, 1939 to Harold Lewis and Maryellen (Goshen) Lewis, the first of their four children. When he was very young the family lived in various Montana towns, and, except for the years during World War II when the family was in Bremerton, WA, Kenton lived most of his young life in Montana. For much of his childhood the family settled on the Miles family ranch at Tarkio and his mother taught in the one room schoolhouse there. It was not an easy life, there were many hardships but also many adventures....
TV show ‘Yellowstone’ generates $750M in spending in Montana
Paramount Network’s popular TV series “Yellowstone,” has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, the study found that the TV show has been a significant factor in marketing Montana. Centered on the fictional Dutton family ranch, “Yellowstone” is largely filmed in Darby, Hamilton, Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, and it treated more than 12 million viewers to the scenery of Montana...
Local 4-H members meet with legislators
Members and leaders of the Sanders County 4-H program helped to host the biennial 4-H Legislative Breakfast and Citizenship Seminar in Helena on Jan. 15-17. Members that attended were from the Plains South Side Sparks 4-H club including Melodie Cook, Mikiah Cook, John McNamara and Hannah Warnes. 10-year-old McNamara was chosen to be one of the guest speakers for the breakfast and he talked about how 4-H has opportunities for all and was given a standing ovation from the room. Mikiah Cook was selected to be on the planning committee for the event and was able to take part in...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/11/23 Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Welfare Check, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded. Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Medical Assistance Required, 5th Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP. Welfare Check, I-90 WB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30,...
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
