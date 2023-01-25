ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus

14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
How to spend a $2.5 billion surplus? Lawmakers have no shortage of ideas.

Competing spending measures include tax rebates, infrastructure investments, mental health spending. As lawmakers negotiate Montana’s next state budget this winter, the Republican-controlled Capitol has a once-in-a-generation windfall to spend — the state’s $2.5 billion surplus. Naturally, opinions on what to do with the pile of cash vary.
Gov. Gianforte Proposes Tax Cuts in State of State Address

Gov. Greg Gianforte delivered his State of the State address to the Montana Legislature Wednesday night, discussing his plans for the state's hefty budget surplus. Lawmakers are looking at a surplus of $2.5 billion. Republican Gianforte's top priority for the money is tax cuts. Rose Bender, director of research for...
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte reiterated his administration’s priorities to improve Montana’s economy in his State of the State address delivered Wednesday to the Legislature, whose job over the next few months will include determining how to allocate an unprecedented $2.6 billion budget surplus. “The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid,” Gianforte said of tax payments. “We need to give it back.” Montana is among many states that built large budget surpluses through a surge in state tax revenues following coronavirus shutdowns and because of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds and increased wages.
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again

Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order

Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court

As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group of healthcare providers sent a letter via their attorneys warning the state and lawmakers that adopting the proposed rules will lead to a lawsuit. The letter, sent on Monday to Paula Stannard, the chief […] The post Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Native Americans moving off reservations face discrimination in Montana

(Big Sky Connection) Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All...
Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales

There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
