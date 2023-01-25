Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Memories: Visiting Gold Creek
Traveling the back roads of Montana over the last 40 years has taught me many things about the lives of the early pioneers of Montana. Their hardships — their victories and their defeats, etching out a place in our history books. Over the next few weeks, a series of stories and photos will show those victories and defeats of those strong enough to help build Montana. This week, our story starts in a small settlement we now know as Gold Creek. Nestled along interstate I-90, just 68 miles east of Missoula. What we find today is the old electrical substation...
Kenton Randolph Lewis
Kenton Randolph Lewis was born in Missoula on Oct. 21, 1939 to Harold Lewis and Maryellen (Goshen) Lewis, the first of their four children. When he was very young the family lived in various Montana towns, and, except for the years during World War II when the family was in Bremerton, WA, Kenton lived most of his young life in Montana. For much of his childhood the family settled on the Miles family ranch at Tarkio and his mother taught in the one room schoolhouse there. It was not an easy life, there were many hardships but also many adventures....
Conservation district board considers resort deck permit
Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, also known as the 310 Law, requires anyone planning to work in or near a year-round stream or river to obtain a permit. Private land or public property. High or low bank. From thinning brush and trees to removal of large rocks and fallen logs. Steps or stairs to access the water. Deck builds on a stream or riverbank. Placement of fill-material in the water or on the bank. A 310 Permit is needed and here is why. To prevent downstream neighbors from facing issues with a project. To ensure that fisheries and...
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Forest project proposed on 2,000 acres
The Missoula Ranger District is asking for public feedback on a 2,000 acre project along U.S. 12 that includes Fish, Graves and Howard creeks in Mineral County. The acreage is primarily in within the Wildland Urban Interface and utilizes Section 40806 in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s a project that covers about 37 miles of heavily used public roadways which are also the main arteries for first responders reacting to emergencies and wildfires. This road network also accesses private residences, campgrounds, hiking and biking trails, fishing and hunting areas. Known as fuelbreaks to Forest Service personnel, lay people refer to...
Rosendale helps christen Montana Freedom Caucus
Helena — U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, fresh from a bitter intra-GOP battle for the House speakership, swung through the state Capitol on Thursday to officially christen Montana’s homegrown version of the Freedom Caucus. Formation of the right-wing voting bloc was announced Jan. 3, but the group’s launch party was held Jan. 19 at the Montana State Capitol. The group is modeled after the U.S. House Freedom Caucus, of which Rosendale is a prominent member. “If you want change, you have to make change,” Rosendale told attendees, which included Northwest Montana’s Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, Carl Glimm, R-Kila and Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby....
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/11/23 Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Welfare Check, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded. Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Medical Assistance Required, 5th Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP. Welfare Check, I-90 WB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30,...
Bobcats win Ted Kato Invitational
This was the performance Coach Charlie Crabb’s Superior Bobcats wrestlers have been building for and looking for all season. Their talent and depth was on full display this past Saturday as the Cats used championship efforts and strength up and down the lineup to win the team title at the Ted Kato Invitational event in Thompson Falls. With individual champions in three weight categories and runner-up finishes from three others, the Bobcats amassed 154.5 team points to easily outdistance second place Fort Benton, which had 114.0 points. Host team Thompson Falls also crowned a pair of individual weight class champions, while Plains/Hot Springs...
Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
Alberton boys, girls falls at Charlo
Every champion has had predecessors who laid the foundation of victory. And as the struggle for a victory continues for both the Alberton High School boys and girls basketball teams, there will come a day when the victories roll in. It will be their day. For now, the losses mount but the effort does not wane. This past week, the girls lost 56-9 to Western 14C conference second place Charlo on Friday night in Charlo. It came of the heels of a 49-15 loss Tuesday to Two Eagle River in Pablo. The Alberton boys, meanwhile, kept battling for a victory in this their first varsity...
Daines continues push on forest collaboration bill
Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines expects a piece of forest management legislation he worked on with California Democrat U.S. Sen. Dianne Fienstein will pass through Congress later this year. The Root and Stem Authorization Act codifies the authority of the secretaries of the Agriculture and Interior departments to conduct forest restoration projects alongside private landowners and companies – with the goal of facilitating more efficient forest management efforts. “This act is really going to promote this collaboration effort,” said Tim McEntire, the northwest region representative for the Montana Logging Association, which is based in Kalispell. “That’s how we get good things...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Howard Nuernberger
Howard Nuernberger, 87 years old, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Hot Springs Rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke. Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius will have internment and a memorial graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius on Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by lunch at the Charlo Senior Center until 6 p.m. Howard is survived by sisters, Sheila Watkins and Karen and Louie Shoemaker. Son, Howard Paul (H.P), Stepson, Bill Brown. Surviving grandchildren, David Brown Tirza and John and Strom Nuernberger. Stepchildren: Jackie Hicks, Laura Sollars & Paul and Paula Augare, Kenny Sollars and Richard Sollars. Great Granddaughter Debbie Connelly. Niece Carrie. Howard enjoyed buying and selling cattle along with running a small herd of cattle. He also loved following the PRCA with his wife Jan and their good friends Charlie and Carol Lyons. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Nuernberger and his beloved daughter, Laurie Wallis.
Robert (Bob, Bobby) Lee McGee
Robert (Bob, Bobby) Lee McGee, 74, of St. Regis, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Although Bob was born May 19, 1948 in Oregon, he grew up in Montana. He was widely-skilled and hardworking, logging the Montana mountains alongside his dad, working road construction all over western Montana, and as a certified blaster, his favorite part was “blowing shit up!” He eventually moved to Greenriver, Wyoming, where he worked at and retired from the FMC Mine. He and his wife, Mary, later settled in St. Regis, a longtime dream come true for them. In his younger years, you could often find him on...
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
St. Regis teams topple Noxon
If ever there was a time for the St. Regis boys basketball youth movement to step forward, it was Saturday night. The Noxon Red Devils were in town to take on the St. Regis boys and girls teams and the boys were missing an important element of their so far successful season. Junior forward John Pruitt, who along with senior standout Caleb Ball form the backbone of the 10-1 Tigers, was sitting in the stands in street clothes. Oh oh was a prevailing thought hovering over the gym. But the talented group of sophomores did not disappoint as they stepped up their games and...
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Community calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs at 11 a.m. Hobnobbing at 1:30 p.m. Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11 a.m. CAKLS 2 p.m. Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime at 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group at 2 p.m. Sat. Help w/ Heather at Noon St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to...
Study looks at elk population in Lower Clark Fork
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has its Region 1 headquarters in Kalispell. The region encompasses Northwest Montana and has magnificent resources for recreation that make many areas jealous. Fishing might be the most popular but hunting is a close second if that’s the case. A large portion of the region is in public ownership with Forest Service and state lands, and millions of acres are open to hunting and other outdoor recreation activities. There are also hundreds of thousands of acres of private land open to hunting and other recreation, including corporate timberland and land enrolled in the Block Management...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
266
Followers
815
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0